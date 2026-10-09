Les Kiss’s Australia head across the Tasman Sea in their best form in years.

Watch New Zealand v Australia as two fierce southern hemisphere rivals clash for the 182nd time.

The Wallabies haven’t won against the All Blacks since 2020, but their impressive form under new boss Les Kiss gives them a fighting chance of causing an upset at Auckland’s Eden Park fortress.

Australia are undefeated since losing to Ireland and France in the Nations Championship. Along the way they’ve beaten Argentina on their own turf and shocked the Springboks (albeit a second string starting XV) in a thriller in Perth. This is a side growing in confidence with a home Rugby World Cup now less than a year away.

Even so, the form book remains in the hosts’ favour, especially at a ground where they haven’t lost since 1994. After three defeats in a row against South Africa in the Greatest Rivalry series, another loss would mark their worst run of results this century, but those results don’t tell the whole story. New head coach Dave Rennie has got his side playing some scintillating rugby, and they were a whisker away from topping the world rankings a month ago.

The first of this year’s two Bledisloe Cup fixtures is sure to be a blockbuster encounter, and you can watch All Blacks v Wallabies live streams for free in Australia and the US. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere.

Key information

– New Zealand v Australia: Saturday 10 October 2026 – New Zealand v Australia venue: Eden Park, Auckland – New Zealand v Australia kick-off time: 7.10am BST / 8.10am SAST / 7.10pm NZDT / 5.10pm AEDT / 8.10am CET / 2.10am EDT / 11.10pm PDT (Friday) – New Zealand v Australia free streams: 9Now (Australia), RugbyPass TV (US) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch All Blacks v Wallabies for FREE in Australia and the US

If you’re down under you can watch New Zealand v Australia for free on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service. Kick-off is at 5.10pm AEDT but pre-match coverage starts at 4.00pm.

There’s also good news for rugby fans in the US, because free Bledisloe Cup live streams are available on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. While it’s free to use, you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. You’ll have to stay up late on Friday night/Saturday morning, though, because kick-off is at 2.10am EDT / 11.10pm PDT.

If you’re away from home this weekend, a VPN can help you watch your usual New Zealand v Australia live stream as if you were sitting on your own sofa. Read on to find out more…

Stream New Zealand v Australia from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss this year’s first Bledisloe Cup clash. By using a VPN you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to the game when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar believe NordVPN is currently world number one.

More ways to watch All Blacks v Wallabies live streams UK and Ireland: Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can go to Sky Sports Main Event to watch today’s clash of the southern hemisphere titans. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to Now Sports for daily (£14.99) and monthly (starting from £28) plans. Kick-off is 7.10am BST, so one to watch over breakfast.

Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can go to Sky Sports Main Event to watch today’s clash of the southern hemisphere titans. Check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month – or go to New Zealand: In New Zealand, All Blacks v Wallabies live streams are on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off time is 7.10am NZDT this evening.

In New Zealand, All Blacks v Wallabies live streams are on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off time is 7.10am NZDT this evening. South Africa: With no Rugby Championship this year this Bledisloe Cup contest will have no impact on the Springboks, but fans can still watch All Blacks v Wallabies live streams on SuperSport . The subscription service is available via DStv and streaming, with the action getting underway at 8.10am SAST.

With no Rugby Championship this year this Bledisloe Cup contest will have no impact on the Springboks, but fans can still watch All Blacks v Wallabies live streams on . The subscription service is available via DStv and streaming, with the action getting underway at 8.10am SAST. Australia: If you want to follow the action ad-free you can watch New Zealand v Australia live streams on subscription service Stan Sport , which requires a $20 per month Stan Sport plan in addition to your base Stan subscription (which starts at $9.99 per month).

If you want to follow the action ad-free you can watch New Zealand v Australia live streams on subscription service , which requires a $20 per month Stan Sport plan in addition to your base Stan subscription (which starts at $9.99 per month). Canada: In Canada? You can watch All Blacks v Springboks live streams via Premier Sports – kick-off is 2.10am EDT (Saturday) / 11.10pm PDT (Saturday). A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can save money with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99).

All Blacks v Wallabies teams and officials

New Zealand

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor (captain), Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Peter Lakai, Wallace Sititi

Replacements:

Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Shannon Frizell, Anton Segner, Kyle Preston, Rieko Ioane, Josh Moorby

Australia

Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Isaac Henry, Len Ikitau, Joseph Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Ben Donaldson, Ryan Lonergan; Angus Bell, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa, Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

Josh Nasser, Aidan Ross, Massimo De Lutiis, Lachlan Shaw, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Harry Potter

Andrew Brace of Ireland is the referee for this first Bledisloe Cup match, assisted by Luke Pearce (England) and Damian Schneider (Argentina). Mike Adamson (Scotland) is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.