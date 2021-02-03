The Panasonic Wild Knights front-rower discusses superpowers, superstitions and the supernatural

Downtime with… Japan hooker Shota Horie

Shota Horie is a hugely popular figure in Japanese rugby, having played for the Brave Blossoms for more than a decade and been part of both the famous win over South Africa in 2015 and the historic World Cup campaign on home soil four years later.

He is also part of the Panasonic Wild Knights squad coached by Robbie Deans that features a couple of familiar faces from the UK in George Kruis and Hadleigh Parkes.

Here the hooker gives us an insight into his life…

How do you feel about Japan playing the British & Irish Lions this year?

It’s a huge privilege, a massive privilege. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m not sure what the Japan squad will be like then, I’m not sure if I’ll make it, but it will be an exciting moment. I’ve not retired (from international rugby) so I’m still in the mix, I’m just an old man!

What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen or heard on the pitch?

This is a difficult question! I have dreads and in one match one of my dreads came off and ended up lying on the ground. Timothy Lafaele, the centre for Japan, saw it in the middle of the field and thought it was a dog s***!

He then realised it was my hair – it wasn’t very complimentary to me!

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

To fly. Scoring tries would be a lot easier!

What really annoys you?

When I lose a game.

Who are the jokers in the squad?

At Panasonic, Kwon Yuin is the joker in the team. He is always making jokes, always exaggerating stories. Half of his stories are full of s*** but it’s all part of rugby!

Any practical jokes you can tell us?

We’re not a joking country to be honest – we need ideas.

What’s your favourite WhatsApp group?

The Outdoor Group – me, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryuji Noguchi and Shota Fukui. We go camping, SUP (stand-up paddle-boarding), have campfires. We go to Lake Chuzenji, which is an hour and a half’s drive.

If you could be one team-mate, who would it be?

Kenki Fukuoka. Because he scores a lot of tries.

Do you have any superstitions?

Before a game I think about my ancestors. I talk to my dad and my grandfather, who have both passed away.

What’s been your most embarrassing moment?

I tend to forget bad memories so I don’t have one.

What are you scared of?

Ghosts.

Have you had any supernatural experiences?

When I was in New Zealand (he played for Otago in 2012), I was doing a flat share with a friend. I was sleeping one night and my friend came into my room in the middle of the night to say, “We’re going out drinking”.

Then the next week I thought it was my friend coming in again, but there was something holding me onto the bed, I couldn’t get up. When I opened my eyes there was a weird force, it wasn’t a human being. I rushed out of bed. It was a weird experience.

Who would be your three dream dinner party guests?

One, The Beatles. Two, Aiko – a Japanese singer. She’s a good friend. Three, Kemuri – they are a Japanese-American punk band who were formed in California.

So you’re a big music fan. Do you play any instruments?

The guitar and ukulele.

Do you ever play songs for the team?

No, I’m pretty shy.

Who’d you like to be stuck in a lift with?

Haruka Ayase, a Japanese actress. Every Japanese person is fond of her.

If your house was on fire, what one thing would you save? People and pets are safe.

Money – cash!

What’s the silliest thing you’ve ever bought?

Mutant Ninja Turtles toys. I got six toys and a small car quite recently – I like them but my wife doesn’t!

They’re vintage toys. I like vintage stuff. I have an old car – a 1977 Volkswagen Campervan. It’s white and sky blue. We take it when we go camping.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

It’s probably from my mum – don’t push yourself too hard.

What would you like to achieve outside of rugby?

To coach younger players, bring up younger ones. I’d like to go into coaching, but before that I want to play rugby until I’m 40!

How would you like to be remembered?

As cool and respected by people.

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 edition of Rugby World magazine.

