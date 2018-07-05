Special podcast on Rugby World’s recent alcohol investigation
Rugby World’s own Alan Dymock hosts a special podcast for the Times’ Ruck based on our latest investigation in the current issue of the magazine – an in-depth look at some rugby players’ struggles with alcohol misuse, addiction and related mental health issues.
You can listen to the podcast here: https://www.acast.com/theruck/special-alcoholismandaddictioninrugby
Joined by Times writers Owen Slot and Alex Lowe, and aided by a host of telling interviews including those of former players Jason Robinson and Stefan Terblanche, the team pick through the issue and consider what help is and isn’t out there for athletes with these or similar mental health issues.
Related: Rugby World’s investigations
We hear from one medic who explains how some players struggling with addiction issues have been labelled as having had a ‘chronic injury’ instead, and moved on to unsuspecting clubs. With so much focused on the body and not the mind, should there be an embargo on moving on players who are struggling with issues with drink or drugs? One interviewee who advises a number of anonymous, elite players feels this way.
We hear from those who work with players, advising them behind the scenes or offering professional and/or psychiatric help. We also hear about the range of risks facing a number of players once they are out of the game.
To read the full investigation get the August 2018 issue of Rugby World – in shops now. The intention of the piece and the accompanying podcast is to focus solely on those few athletes who are in need of help.
Professional players in England can reach Cognacity at 01373 858080. Mental health charity Mind’s infoline is on 0300 123 3393. If you feel you or someone you know may need help, your GP can recommend local services. You can also find a range of services at www.drinkaware.co.uk/alcohol-support-services