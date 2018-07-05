Special podcast on Rugby World’s recent alcohol investigation

Rugby World’s own Alan Dymock hosts a special podcast for the Times’ Ruck based on our latest investigation in the current issue of the magazine – an in-depth look at some rugby players’ struggles with alcohol misuse, addiction and related mental health issues.

You can listen to the podcast here: https://www.acast.com/theruck/special-alcoholismandaddictioninrugby

Joined by Times writers Owen Slot and Alex Lowe, and aided by a host of telling interviews including those of former players Jason Robinson and Stefan Terblanche, the team pick through the issue and consider what help is and isn’t out there for athletes with these or similar mental health issues.

We hear from one medic who explains how some players struggling with addiction issues have been labelled as having had a ‘chronic injury’ instead, and moved on to unsuspecting clubs. With so much focused on the body and not the mind, should there be an embargo on moving on players who are struggling with issues with drink or drugs? One interviewee who advises a number of anonymous, elite players feels this way.

We hear from those who work with players, advising them behind the scenes or offering professional and/or psychiatric help. We also hear about the range of risks facing a number of players once they are out of the game.