As well as talking to the England coach, we look ahead to the European quarter-finals in the October 2020 issue

Eddie Jones exclusive interview inside the new Rugby World magazine

England coach Eddie Jones covers baseball, cricket and, of course, rugby in his in-depth interview in the new issue of Rugby World magazine.

As well as that exclusive, we look a head to the knockout stages of both the European Champions and Challenge Cups in the October 2020 edition.

Here are a dozen reasons to buy Rugby World magazine's October 2020 edition…

1. Eddie Jones exclusive interview

The England head coach talks selection, statistics and sleeping at his desk in a wide-ranging interview

2. European quarter-final previews

The Champions and Challenge Cups knockout stages are back on the horizon after a six-month delay. Stephen Jones looks ahead to the last-eight ties and makes his predictions

3. The future of sevens

Former England Sevens captain Rob Vickerman on how to fine-tune the abbreviated format to make it more sustainable

4. Scarlets centre Johnny Williams

Get to know the powerful new addition to the Scarlets back-line

5. Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong

Whether on the rugby pitch or the family farm, the Leinster front-rower is always looking ahead to the next challenge – and right not that means Europe

6. Pat Lam’s Life in Pictures

The Bristol Bears boss has packed a lot into his 30 years as an elite-level player and coach. Here he reflects on the key moments

7. Northampton Saints scrum

RW’s Alan Dymock gets an insight into the club’s new front-row philosophy by talking to those involved on and off the pitch

8. Scotland prop Rory Sutherland

Concealing the truth paid off in the end for the Edinburgh prop – RW’s Alan Pearey finds out more about his life-changing secret in this one-on-one interview

9. Leicester Tigers analysis

“The rise of the Fox has compounded the fall of the Tiger.” Stuart Barnes looks at the contrasting fortunes of Leicester’s two clubs

10. Dragons wing Jonah Holmes

Having swapped Leicester for Newport, the back-three player is setting new goals

11. Player to coach

The transition from playing squad to back-room team is a path well trodden. But there are different routes to take, as Sam Larner finds out by talking to five men who’ve done it

12. South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe

“In a game that’s often suffocating, he brings oxygen.” A look at why the speedster has made such an impact at Toulouse as well as for the world champions

Plus, there’s all this…

Analysis of how Alex King’s kick strategy will spark Gloucester

Club Hero: Racing 92 captain Henry Chavancy

Chiefs back-row Lachlan Boshier gives his top turnover tips

Downtime with Canada captain Tyler Ardron

What it’s like to… start a Premier 15s team during Covid

Inside the mind of… Felipe Contepomi

Sean Fitzpatrick on joining the Scarlets board and why rugby must change

Rising Stars Anton Segner and Robert Baloucoune

The October 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale from 1 September to 5 October 2020.

