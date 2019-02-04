From Jamie George to Joe Schmidt and a greatest Six Nations XV – Rugby World’s March 2019 issue has the championship covered

What’s inside Rugby World’s new Six Nations issue?

This year’s Six Nations Championship is underway and the new issue of Rugby World magazine is the perfect accompaniment to the tournament.

The March 2019 edition features exclusive big-name interviews, expert analysis and our greatest Six Nations XV – and much more.

Here are 15 reasons to pick up a copy of Rugby World’s new March issue…

1. Jamie George’s life in pictures

The hooker impressed in England’s opening Six Nations win over Ireland and he talks cups, coffee and camel capers as he reflects on his career so far

2. Rugby’s class war – private schools v state schools

“There’s too much bogus elitism.” That’s the verdict of Rugby World columnist Stephen Jones, who pleads for changes in a player development system that excludes too many and devastates others

3. Welcome to my club… Jersey Reds

The islanders roll out the red carpet for RW’s Alan Dymock as he attends their Greene King IPA Championship match against Nottingham

4. The secrets of Joe Schmidt’s success

Former Test prop Mike Ross provides a detailed insight into the Ireland head coach and explains why “I wish we could clone Joe Schmidt”

5. The greatest Six Nations XV

Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes turns selector to pick his ‘dream team’ of players since the championship expanded in 2000

6. What it’s like to… use cannabis oils

Saracens locks George Kruis and Dom Day explain their new business venture

7. Hadleigh Parkes uncovered

The centre has fast become a key cog in the Wales team – get to know Mr Consistent, with a little help from Rhys Patchell

8. The changing face of the Six Nations

The championship has come a long way since 2000 but with fluctuations in sponsorship value and broadcast battles to come as tech improves, what does the future hold? RW’s Alan Dymock investigates

9. Downtime with… Sean Maitland

The Scotland wing talks embarrassing moments, sexy team-mates and Batman

10. France at a crossroads

French rugby is at an all-time low, with growing safety concerns amongst parents and the sport being left behind by football in the popularity stakes. So what can be done? Gavin Mortimer reports

11. Ben Ryan’s World Cup plan

Rugby World’s resident columnist puts forward five changes he’d like to see happen at the World Cup, including no draws and a plate competition

12. Scotland prop WP Nel

Why the Edinburgh tighthead is thriving on growing expectation in Scotland

13. Super Rugby 2019 preview

The new Super Rugby season kicks off this month, so we asked our friends at SA Rugby magazine to pick a player to watch from all 15 teams

14. Why England’s driving maul is such a threat

RW’s analyst Sean Holley dissects the force and finesse behind one of England’s chief weapons

15. Wales wing Josh Adams

The Worcester Warrior talks second chances, Warren Gatland and Game of Thrones in this interview

PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…

Box-kicking tips from Conor Murray

England Women’s Hannah Botterman

Inside the Mind of Michele Campagnaro

Rising Stars Joe Heyes and Rob Valetini

A bonus points debate

Samoa Sevens star Alamanda Motuga

Brendan Venter on Italy

