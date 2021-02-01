Exclusive interviews, team guides and a FREE wallchart in the new edition

Rugby World magazine’s Six Nations special

The 2021 Six Nations Championship is upon us and the new issue of Rugby World magazine has everything you need to know.

The bumper 132-page March 2021 edition has exclusive interviews with star players, team-by-team guides and a FREE Six Nations wallchart.

Here are 15 reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s Six Nations special…

1. FREE Six Nations wallchart

Keep track of all the fixtures, with kick-off times and TV details, and fill in results as the championship progresses

2. Team guides

A look at the strengths and weaknesses of each team playing in the Six Nations as well as key players and ‘ones to watch’

3. Ireland No 8 Caelan Doris

The Leinster back-row has established himself as Ireland’s new No 8. Rugby World finds out more about him

4. England’s back-row conundrum

Eddie Jones has an embarrassment of riches to select from when it comes to the back row, but who should he pick? RW’s Alan Pearey asked ten former back-rowers for their views

5. Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi

The Benetton No 10 is only 20 years old but he is ready to take charge of the Italy team

6. Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd

The Cardiff-born duo who are thriving at Bristol Bears talk Pat Lam, Wales debuts and Lions bolters

7. France team manager Raphaël Ibañez

Why the importance of Fabien Galthié’s right-hand man to les Bleus cannot be underestimated

8. Who will lift the Six Nations trophy?

Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes gives his verdict on the participating countries and predicts this year’s final standings

9. Scotland flanker Hamish Watson

The openside has high hopes for his team in this year’s Six Nations. He also discusses the return of Finn Russell and why he thinks contact training should be limited

10. Is rugby safe for kids?

The current concussion lawsuit in rugby has raised fresh concerns about player safety and led to calls for tackling to be banned at school level. RW columnist Stephen Jones gives his view

11. Pro16

The South African franchises are set to take part in the Rainbow Cup in March before joining an expanded Pro Rugby tournament next season. We get the view from the other side of the world on these developments

12. England centre Ollie Lawrence

The Worcester Warrior gives an insight into his sporting approach

13. Red Roses’ kicking game

Kicking in women’s rugby has improved hugely in recent years, but it’s not as prevalent as in the men’s game. Is that a good thing? We look at the stats as well as talk to coaches and players

14. Wales lock Will Rowlands

From Oxford student to professional rugby player – get to know the Wasps second-row heading to Dragons next season

15. Super Rugby

The Aotearoa and AU tournaments kick off in the southern hemisphere this month so we guide you through all the teams involved

Plus, there’s all this…

Benjamin Kayser on France’s Six Nations chances

A picture special celebrating the championship’s heritage

Ulster prop Tom O’Toole

Tips from USA hooker Joe Taufete’e on throwing long at the lineout

Inside the mind of… Gloucester and Scotland centre Chris Harris

Wasps and Ireland hooker Cliodhna Moloney

Grass-roots club news and our latest Team of the Month

Should we allow subs to celebrate in the in-goal? A debate

Analysis of France centre Virimi Vakatawa

Downtime with… Newcastle wing Adam Radwan

Ireland Sevens captain Billy Dardis

Wales Women’s coaching ‘intern’ Sophie Spence

Rising Stars Will Porter and Ben Carter

