Get the lowdown on both the British & Irish Lions and the Springboks this month

Rugby World magazine’s ultimate Lions package

The British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa is now less than two months away – and the build-up starts now!

Rugby World has put together the ultimate Lions package for fans, with two magazines full of insight and interviews on both the Lions and the Springboks – and for just £6.99.

The package, which is on sale in the UK, includes the Legends of the Lions bookazine worth £9.99 and Rugby World magazine’s June 2021 issue (£5.50), so you’re saving £8.50!

What’s in Rugby World magazine’s ultimate Lions package?

Legends of the Lions bookazine

This 132-page bookazine celebrates the best of the British & Irish Lions and features:

An in-depth look at the history of the Lions

The 50 greatest British & Irish Lions of all time

15 classic moments from previous Lions tours

A dozen British & Irish Lions bolters

Behind-the-scenes insight from the 2017 tour to New Zealand

Rugby World magazine’s June 2021 edition

The new issue of Rugby World provides a detailed look at the Lions’ opposition this summer, South Africa, as well as interviews with some of those involved in the end-of-season run-in. Here’s what’s inside…

Ten tales from British & Irish Lions tours to South Africa

Interviews with Springboks stars Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi

Stuart Barnes on how to stop South Africa and Sean Holley on the Boks’ key threats

Japan coach Jamie Joseph looks ahead to the match against the Lions

Stephen Jones’s verdict on Warren Gatland’s Lions coaching team

The importance of jokers in the squad environment

Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne on school, scales and Scarlets

Downtime Q&A with Scotland fly-half Finn Russell

Should the Lions tour France? A debate

Dave Attwood on his legal career and Bristol’s progress

Insight into professional rugby in Colombia

Harlequins half-backs Danny Care and Marcus Smith

Richard Wigglesworth’s Life in Pictures

Joe Rokocoko on Pacific Islands involvement in Super Rugby

Bath back-row Taulupe Faletau talks balance, Boks and kebabs

Top tips on how to spiral kick by Ioan Lloyd

This package – Legends of the Lions bookazine and Rugby World’s June 2021 edition – is on sale in the UK for £6.99 from 4 May to 7 June 2021.

