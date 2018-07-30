A celebration of Pacific Islands rugby – and the 50 most influential people in rugby right now

Rugby World’s Pacific Islands special issue

The September 2018 issue of Rugby World is not only a celebration of Pacific Islands rugby but includes our biennial countdown of the 50 most influential people in rugby right now. Double delight!

Rugby World recently travelled to Fiji and Samoa to bring you exclusive interviews and features from the islands while we gathered views from experts around the world to compile our list of rugby’s top movers and shakers.

Here’s the lowdown on what’s inside the new issue – make sure you pick up a copy…

Pacific Islands special

Pacific Warriors – A special report celebrating the importance of the game in Fiji, Samoa and Tonga as well as highlighting the running battles happening off the pitch

Leone Nakarawa – The Fiji lock and European Player of the Year talks through some of his unforgettable moments in his life in pictures

Ah See Tuala – Having helped Samoa qualify for the 2019 World Cup, the Northampton full-back looks ahead to a big year

Loni Uhila – The ‘Tongan Bear’ talks fruit picking, forklifts and famous team-mates

Ben Volavola – The Fiji fly-half discuses what it’s like to date the movie star Shailene Woodley

How to sidestep – Newcastle and Samoa wing Sinoti Sinoti gives his top tips

Downtime with Tonga hooker Paula Ngauamo

Inside the mind of Fiji centre Semi Radradra

Kahn Fotuali’i – Our analyst Sean Holley explains how to play like the Samoa scrum-half

The Secret Player pays tribute to the unique skills of Pacific Islanders

50 Most Influential People in Rugby

It’s back – our biennial list of rugby’s heavyweights. We count down the game’s top movers and shakers, including an exclusive interview with Bristol’s new full-back Charles Piutau and Stephen Jones’s thoughts on South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus

Sevens World Cup

RW’s Alan Dymock reports from San Francisco on the Sevens World Cup, assessing what the next steps are for the sport and the host nation of America

Chris Pennell

Our latest club hero is Worcester full-back Chris Pennell, who has been with the Warriors for more than a decade

The Rugby Championship

Former New Zealand fly-half Nick Evans gives his verdict on the upcoming southern hemisphere showpiece and explains why the tournament needs “big rivalries, not the cakewalks we’ve had recently”

Ben Ryan

“People who stand up for what they believe are to be treasured.” Our resident columnist explains why the game needs people who speak up

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.