Rugby World – January 2011 edition Contents

Coming out on 7 December this edition of Rugby World focused on the aftermath of the November internationals when England’s started to reassert itself as a force in world rugby. We also investigated the way that money has effected (some say ruined) the game since professionalism took hold in 1995. We speak to some of the game’s biggest names including an emotional interview with England’s new star, the Northampton wing Chris Ashton.

Find out where to buy this edition of Rugby World by clicking here

To subscribe to Rugby World so you never miss an issue click here

Or perhaps you’d like a digital version of the magazine delivered direct to your PC, MAC or Ipad? If so click here.

The Front Row

Sidelines: Christmas derbies, rugby gifts, Glasgow v Edinburgh quiz, World Cup, 2011 calendars, Iran rugby, Hotshots and more

30 minutes with Nick Evans

30 minutes with Chris Ashton

Toby Booth – Discover why England fans must keep the faith

Robert Jones – Wales need to be more creative says the former scrum-half

Spotlight

Tom Palmer – The rise of the England lock

Devin Toner – A debut to remember

Jerry Collins – A crucial month in Ospreylia

Joe Ansbro – Scotland’s first black player

Directory – All the fixture information you need for the month ahead

Quiz of the Year – How’s your rugby knowledge? Test it out in our annual quiz

The Centres

Chris Ashton – In this exclusive interview, we expose the different sides to the star England winger

Thom Evans – What’s next for the former Scotland flyer? You might be surprised as we reveal all

Martyn Williams – As the Wales flanker reaches a milestone, he looks back over the best and worst of his career

Rory Best – Ireland’s hooker shares his views on the current state of the game – on and off the pitch

Is Money Ruining Rugby – A 22-page, in-depth investigation, we look at the effects money has had on rugby in the pro era and conduct case studies on various clubs and unions

The Tourist – What makes Leicester so successful? We speak to those who know at Welford Road

Gareth Thomas – A year after coming out, the Welsh star opens up on how much his life has changed

Professionalism – We look back at the first 15 years of pro rugby and reflect on the changing face of the sport

Inner-City Rugby -Find out how the Hitz rugby programme is introducing London teenagers to the sport

The Backs

Club Guide – Our round-up of all the latest news from grass-roots clubs. Plus, we reveal our Club and School Teams of the Month

The Naked Truth – We find out how Paul Sackey was finally won over by rugby

Technical Zone – How to improve in the set-piece and dominate the breakdown

Fitness Zone – Gloucester show us the ropes on the TRX, plus a fat-loss workout

Armchair Zone – The latest products and books, including a knockout Irish read

Tour Tale – Bobby Windsor’s dilemma for a post-match function