Rugby World – January 2011 edition Contents

Coming out on 7 December this edition of Rugby World focused on the aftermath of the November internationals when England’s started to reassert itself as a force in world rugby. We also investigated the way that money has effected (some say ruined) the game since professionalism took hold in 1995. We speak to some of the game’s biggest names including an emotional interview with England’s new star, the Northampton wing Chris Ashton.
The Front Row
Sidelines: Christmas derbies, rugby gifts, Glasgow v Edinburgh quiz, World Cup, 2011 calendars, Iran rugby, Hotshots and more
Toby Booth – Discover why England fans must keep the faith
Robert Jones – Wales need to be more creative says the former scrum-half
Spotlight
Tom Palmer – The rise of the England lock
Devin Toner – A debut to remember
Jerry Collins – A crucial month in Ospreylia
Joe Ansbro – Scotland’s first black player
Directory – All the fixture information you need for the month ahead
Quiz of the Year – How’s your rugby knowledge? Test it out in our annual quiz
The Centres
Chris Ashton – In this exclusive interview, we expose the different sides to the star England winger
Thom Evans – What’s next for the former Scotland flyer? You might be surprised as we reveal all
Martyn Williams – As the Wales flanker reaches a milestone, he looks back over the best and worst of his career
Rory Best – Ireland’s hooker shares his views on the current state of the game – on and off the pitch
Is Money Ruining Rugby – A 22-page, in-depth investigation, we look at the effects money has had on rugby in the pro era and conduct case studies on various clubs and unions
The Tourist – What makes Leicester so successful? We speak to those who know at Welford Road
Gareth Thomas – A year after coming out, the Welsh star opens up on how much his life has changed
Professionalism – We look back at the first 15 years of pro rugby and reflect on the changing face of the sport
Inner-City Rugby -Find out how the Hitz rugby programme is introducing London teenagers to the sport
The Backs
Club Guide – Our round-up of all the latest news from grass-roots clubs. Plus, we reveal our Club and School Teams of the Month
The Naked Truth – We find out how Paul Sackey was finally won over by rugby
Technical Zone – How to improve in the set-piece and dominate the breakdown
Fitness Zone – Gloucester show us the ropes on the TRX, plus a fat-loss workout
Armchair Zone – The latest products and books, including a knockout Irish read
Tour Tale – Bobby Windsor’s dilemma for a post-match function