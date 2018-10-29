The December 2018 edition of Rugby World magazine is packed with big-name interviews and expert analysis – find out more here
What’s inside Rugby World’s autumn Tests special
The autumn Tests are upon us and the December 2018 edition of Rugby World is the perfect off-field accompaniment to the world-class on-field action. We’ve even produced FOUR covers to celebrate the upcoming Internationals.
It is packed with big-name interviews and expert analysis of the game’s major talking points. Here are 15 reasons to pick up Rugby World’s December 2018 edition…
1. New Zealand’s Brodie Retallick
With the All Blacks touring Europe, former England fly-half Stuart Barnes explains why he thinks Brodie Retallick is the best player in the world and how he has redefined the second-row role.
2. England’s Jonny May
He’s not the biggest wing at Eddie Jones’s disposal but Jonny May is England’s most attacking threat. The Leicester Tiger discusses size and why he thinks players’ careers will become shorter.
Does South Africa hold the key to rugby’s future? The country’s ability to be part of both northern and southern hemisphere competitions could alleviate concerns over the sport’s financial sustainability.
4. Team GB Sevens
With this season’s World Sevens Series acting as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics, Stephen Jones says the home unions need to put a proper Team GB structure in place for sevens to succeed in Britain.
5. Ireland’s Rob Kearney
The full-back is Irish rugby’s most decorated player and he has plenty of off-field business interests too. He covers both topics in this interview.
6. Japan 2019
Rich Freeman reports from Japan on the inspiring story of Kamaishi and assesses how the host nation is shaping up for the World Cup on and off the field.
7. Repechage lowdown
The final qualifier for the 2019 World Cup will be decided in Marseille in November – and we have all the info you need. Plus, Brett Beukeboom talks about Canada’s last shot at reaching Japan.
8. Scotland’s Greig Laidlaw
“I don’t mind being written off. I enjoy it actually.” The Scotland scrum-half talks about competition, Clermont and the World Cup.
9. Argentina’s Bautista Delguy
“Super Rugby fits my game. I like it fast and open.” The Pumas wing gives us an insight into his background and assesses his breakthrough season.
10. Australia Analysed
Sean ‘The Analyst’ Holley looks at the three areas the Wallabies are vulnerable – and offers solutions to their game’s deficiencies.
11. Wales’ Jonathan Davies
The centre is back from a long-term injury lay-off and in our ‘Downtime’ Q&A covers guilty pleasures, dinner guests and Ryan Giggs.
12. Georgia’s Merab Sharikadze
“We won’t grow if we don’t get opportunities.” The centre explains why Georgia’s progress could stall without better fixture.
13. Ben Ryan’s World Cup squad
The gold medal-winning coach turns selector and picks his 31-man England squad for next year’s World Cup – be prepared for bombshells!
14. Cory Hill
The Dragons and Wales lock talks Liverpool, lineouts and leading men.
15. Should the haka be banned from rugby?
Former Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan and ex-All Blacks prop Ben Franks present different sides of the argument.
PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…
- Inside the Mind of… Harry Williams
- What it’s like to… Go viral at the Olympics, by Brazil’s Izzy Cerullo
- Glasgow and Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings
- The new TMO trial explained
- Club Hero – Ulster centre Darren Cave
- Rising Stars Dan Davis and Caelan Doris
- Leigh Halfpenny’s goalkicking tips
- Grass-roots club news in Club Focus
- South Africa Sevens star Chris Dry
- Jasmine Joyce on an exciting autumn series for Wales Women
