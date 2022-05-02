We look at the importance of unique characters in growing the game

What’s Inside Rugby World’s Style Issue?

“We’re in a team sport but you can still put your own stamp on things.”

Those are the words of Joe Marler, the cover star of Rugby World’s Style Issue. The Harlequins and England prop is one of rugby’s most vibrant players – and not just because of the signature tracksuits he wears. In the new issue, we discuss why rugby needs to celebrate such characters to attract new audiences to the sport.

We also look at style on and off the pitch, from hair trends to the evolution of playing style to an assessment of whether appearance can help performance. There are myriad exclusive interviews too.

If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s June 2022 issue. Plus, check out Rugby World’s latest subscription offers.

Ten reasons to get Rugby World’s Style Issue

1. Celebrating Individuals

“Rugby must lionise the sport’s individual greats.” RW columnist Stephen Jones explains why marketing magnificent characters is the only way to grow the game

2. The Evolution of Playing Style

How do you land on your team’s playing identity? RW’s Alan Dymock talks to elite coaches across the game to find out

3. Romain Ntamack

Get to know the France fly-half who oozes class on and off the field. He is arguably the most stylish player in the game right now and we speak to him exclusively

4. Shirt Design

What goes into designing a top-tier rugby shirt and how does the process work? We delve into how we clad the athletes on rugby’s own muddy runway

5. Look Good, Play Better

Can a striking haircut or snazzy boots lift a player’s performance? We examine the importance of appearance

6. Clothing Brands

A plethora of players now have their own clothing lines – Rugby World finds out about five of them

The Secret Player also discusses why “it takes a brave man to showcase their own style” in a rugby set-up

7. Exclusive Interviews

We talk to Wales centre Hannah Jones, Wasps prop Biyi Alo, Saracens captain Lotte Clapp, Bulls No 8 Elrigh Louw and USA Sevens star Naya Tapper

8. A Dozen Style Icons

Classy, effortless, a little je ne sais quoi… We highlight 12 players who have dazzled us with their stylish feats on the pitch – the most stylish players of all time

9. Hair Trends

Whether long or short, dyed or shaved, modern rugby players are certainly raising their game in the style stakes when it comes to their hair. We talk to Nathan Hughes and Natasha Hunt to find out more

10. Mastering The Big Occasion

When it comes to knockout rugby, mental preparation is as important as physical. How do you develop the right mindset for pressure games?

Plus, there’s all this…

Joe Worsley previews the European Champions Cup quarter-finals

A tribute to Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith

Beno Obano on making rugby documentaries

How to master the cross-field kick

Inside the mind of Ireland captain Nichola Fryday

Sean Holley’s analysis of Ulster

A debate on the 20-minute red card

Rising Stars Theo Cabango and Reuben Crothers

Mark Evans on the growth of the women’s game

How to train like a top referee

Rugby World magazine’s June 2022 edition is on sale from 3 to 31 May 2022.

