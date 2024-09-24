England captain Jamie George front Rugby World Old School issue

Our exclusive interview with the Saracens hooker leads a bumper edition which also features Mack Hansen, Allan Jacobsen and our Top 12 Old School players

Who better than England captain Jamie George to front our Old School issue as we look back in time and celebrate the professional players that encapsulate the original amateur ethos of the game.

In partnership with Classic Rugby Shirts, we presented George with a 1991 England number, a 2000-01 Canterbury Saracens shirt and a 2001 British and Irish Lions Adidas jersey. Photographer Dom Thomas captured all the action in Hertford at one of the Carter & George physio clinics.

To find out more about what went down and what George had to say about past, present and future then make sure to check out our exclusive ten-page feature.

What is in the Rugby World Old School issue?

There is plenty more in Issue 303 (November) aside from our sit-down with George. Here’s what else you can expect to find in your copy which you can find in retailers like WHSmith or you can order here.

Here’s what else is in the issue:

RETURN OF THE MACK

Pat McCarry catches up with Ireland wing Mack Hansen who is finally back playing after an injury-hit season and hoping to get his international spot back from Calvin Nash. Known as a bit of a maverick, there’s plenty of good yarns in this one from one of the game’s new colourful characters.

TOP 12 OLD SCHOOL PLAYERS

Editor Joe Robinson picks his top 12 professional players that embody that old school/amateur ethos. Think prime 2010s Six Nations among other eras. From Denis Hickie to Nick Easter and up to and including Italy’s Ange Capuozzo!

CHUNK

Scottish cult hero Allan Jacobsen tells Tom English all about his storied career and his recent return to rugby.

PREMIERSHIP WOMEN’S RUGBY PREVIEWS

Ahead of the PWR’s start on 5 October, we have a club-by-club guide compiled by Jess Hayden. One not to miss ahead of the new season!

BIG INTERVIEW: DAN BIGGAR

Alan Pearey caught up with legendary Wales No 10 Dan Biggar, who lifted the lid on his dramatic career after recently releasing his autobiography, his retirement plans and fears for Welsh rugby.

SHOOTING TO THE TOP

We travelled to Franklin’s Gardens to meet Northampton Saints hooker Curtis Langdon. Injury denied him the chance to tour New Zealand with England but he’s desperate to get a go under Steve Borthwick and to help Saints defend their title.

MANU SAMOA: 100 YEARS

In this month’s global feature, Campbell Burnes charts a century of Samoan rugby, all the highs and lows.

What else is in the Rugby World Old School issue?

Face-off debate: Are modern male players too big?

Stephen Jones on how things have changed in his 40 years covering the game

What it’s like to… Be a sevens referee selector with David Keane

Rising Stars: Harlequins’ Roma Zheng and Cardiff and Wales U20 star Steff Emanuel

Where are they now? Shane McDonald

Downtime with Benetton’s Jacob Umaga

Kit launch rant

Remember when… We had a hotline on rugby going pro!

Ten things you should know about the WXV competition

Ken Owens uses his column to tell us how you can still be professional and enjoy what you do!

Inside the mind of Gloucester’s Jamal Ford-Robinson

The Analyst unpicks THAT South Africa lineout move!

And much, much more!

