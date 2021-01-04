Plus, we look ahead to what will be a big year of rugby in the latest edition

FREE Six Nations magazine with the new Rugby World

The new issue of Rugby World comes with a FREE Six Nations magazine that features exclusive interviews with players from all of the competing countries.

Plus, in the main magazine – the February 2021 edition – we look ahead to what will be a big year of rugby as well as provide health and fitness advice in our ‘New Year, New You’ section.

Here are ten reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s February 2021 edition…

1. FREE Six Nations magazine

Get ready for the 2021 championship with six exclusive interviews – Henry Slade, Demba Bamba, Ryan Baird, Cherif Traoré, Fraser Brown and Louis Rees-Zammit – in this free 32-page magazine

2. Man of 2021

We look at why this will be a defining year for Maro Itoje. Stephen Jones assesses the England lock’s leadership credentials and Stuart Barnes analyses his skill-set

3. New Year, New You

Kick-start 2021 with advice from the experts on getting active, eating right and taking care of your mental health. Plus, former Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton, who has now set up the SW7 Academy, has put together an upper-body strength and power workout for Rugby World readers

4. Sean O’Brien

Is there still fuel in the Tullow Tank? The Ireland flanker talks to RW’s Alan Pearey about Lions, life lessons and London Irish

5. Ken Owens

From trophies to tries, the Scarlets, Wales and Lions hooker reflects on memorable moments from his career in our Life in Pictures feature

6. Head injuries

“Strides have been made but we can’t stand still.” Ben Ryan proposes changes that could reduce the risk of head injuries in rugby while Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony discusses the importance of “the athlete’s voice” in player welfare discussions

7. Stars of 2021

The next 12 months should be a big year for rugby, with a British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, an Olympics in Tokyo and a World Cup in New Zealand all on the schedule, so we have picked out those we think will be making headlines over the next 12 months

8. Oli Kebble

The Glasgow Warriors prop reflects on how he became a Scotland star

9. Rugby’s road to wrestling

It may feel like fairytale stuff but stars of rugby union could become heroes in the world of WWE, if they are willing to take the risk. RW’s Alan Dymock charts the path…

10. Tom Dunn

The determined England hooker talks Bath, butchery and biding your time

Plus, there’s all this…

How to jackal like Jack Willis

Downtime with Japan hooker Shota Horie

Do red cards ruin rugby as a spectacle? A debate

Rising Stars Morgan Morris and Renee Holmes

Team-by-team Championship preview

Inside the Mind of Tom O’Flaherty

New Wales Women coach Warren Abrahams

How to master referee positioning

Club Hero Kevin Gourdon of La Rochelle

New Zealand sevens star Andrew Knewstubb

The February 2021 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale from 5 January to 1 February 2021.

The February 2021 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale from 5 January to 1 February 2021.

