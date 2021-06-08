Hotshot: Panasonic Wild Knights back-row Shota Fukui

The youngster is tipped to be next great Japan loose forward

Panasonic Wild Knights back-row Shota Fukui

Date of birth 28 September 1999 Born Shimonoseki Position Back-row Club Wild Knights Country Japan

When did you first play rugby?

I was four and played for Kashii Young Ruggers in Fukuoka. Dad played rugby. He was a centre at Coca-Cola West.

What other sports did you do growing up?

Swimming, karate, basketball.

What positions have you played?

Currently I play in the loose forwards but I have played in every position other than prop and scrum-half. I first played for Japan U20 as a wing. If I had another life, I would like to play fly-half.

Who was your childhood hero?

Dad. The strongest opponent I ever faced when I was small.

When did you link up with Panasonic?

During my Higashi Fukuoka High School days. I wanted to play professional rugby and my teacher, Mr Fujita Sensei, linked me up with Panasonic Wild Knights. I approached eight Top League teams but no others showed interest. They offered me a contract straight out of school.

At Wild Knights, I’ve had the opportunity to play alongside top Japanese players and other class players from around the world, like All Blacks Sam Whitelock and Matt Todd and Wallaby David Pocock.

What are your strengths?

Elusive ball-carries, work-rate, speed, aggressiveness. My work-ons are breakdown and lineout.

Who has been the biggest influence on your career?

Shota Horie. He is a good role model and takes care of the youngest players in the group. He leads from the front with his performance.

Mr Fujita Sensei is another. He was very flexible with his thinking and opened up my pathway to professional rugby.

What are your goals?

To win the Top League with Panasonic Wild Knights and to make the national team for the 2023 World Cup.

I get frustrated watching Super Rugby and the World Cup, and seeing guys from my age grade doing well. I’d like to catch up and overtake them and prove how well Japanese players can do in the global scene.

RW Verdict: Fukui is tipped to be Japan’s next big star. The back-row, who studies sports science, has represented Japan through the age grades, led them to an U20 World Trophy win in 2019 and was part of Wild Knights’ title-winning side in 2021.

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 edition of Rugby World magazine.

