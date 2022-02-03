The Gloucester-Hartpury front-rower tells her rugby story

Red Roses hooker Connie Powell

Date of birth 13 July 2000 Born Ipswich Position Hooker Club Gloucester-Hartpury Country England

How did you get involved in rugby?

When I was 13 or 14, they got girls’ rugby going at Hadleigh High School and it kicked off from there. I joined a club, Sudbury, and from my first game I got a county trial, and things escalated from there.

What did you like about rugby?

The hard work, trying something new, the friendships I built, the physicality… It was different to anything I’d done before and I fell in love with it.

What positions have you played?

I started at 12, then I moved to the back row and then to the front row when I was about 17. My South-East divisional coach said I’d go further as a hooker than a back-row, so I transitioned. I want to be a modern-day hooker, not the old stereotype.

I remember Sarah Bern moved from the back row to the front row a couple of years before me and that really inspired me.

Any childhood heroes?

Growing up there wasn’t much rugby in the area I’m from, so my rugby heroes were my dad and my uncle. The first women’s player who inspired me was Maggie Alphonsi.

What are your strengths?

Probably my attacking play and running lines, trying to be dynamic. I’d say my throwing is also one of my strengths. When I first moved to hooker I did 100 throws a day with my dad.

And work-ons?

Scrummaging at the minute. I’m trying to learn the dark arts; the finer details make such a difference.

When did you join Gloucester-Hartpury?

I did a BTEC at the college, moving when I was 16, and played back-row in a couple of games. Then when I turned 18, I was into the front row and I’m now in my fifth year here. I’m a home bod, so it was tough when I first moved, but my family’s support made it a lot easier.

How was your Red Roses experience last year?

It was surreal; the preparation and intensity was a different world. You can’t go into that environment without learning. Getting a cap was a dream come true, amazing.

What are your goals this year?

First and foremost, performing for my club and learning, just being a sponge.

What do you do away from rugby?

I work for a company called Atlas, who are amazing at supporting my rugby. I work 12-4pm most days, coaching in primary schools.

RW Verdict: Quick to hail her dad Brian’s influence on her rugby journey, Connie was also quick to make an impact at Test level. She made her Red Roses debut off the bench against the USA in November, marking the occasion with a try (below).

This article originally appeared in Rugby World’s February 2022 edition.

