Hotshot: Scotland wing Shona Campbell

Date of birth 7 June 2001 Born Dundee Position Wing Club Edinburgh University Country Scotland

When did you first play rugby?

I was about five, at Montrose RFC. I went through the ranks there and played some junior rugby for Angus. Then I took a break from rugby at about 14 for a few years to play netball before coming back.

I was playing international netball at the time, U17 and U21, and I wanted to focus on that, but I stopped playing when I was 18. I played hockey at school and touch rugby internationally for Scotland too.

What most appeals about rugby?

I’ve always played sport for the enjoyment of it and rugby is the one sport I’ve always loved. It doesn’t matter how much I train, I never get bored of it. It’s the sport I started with and I naturally came back to it.

What positions do you play?

When I was younger I played anywhere in the backs but the forwards is definitely one place I’ve never been! I play back three in 15s – full-back or wing – and then centre in sevens. I think there are a lot of transferable skills so they benefit each other, so it’s not too difficult to switch between the two.

Who was your childhood hero?

I’d say my rugby hero is Charlotte Caslick. She’s someone I relate to quite a lot, the type of player I want to be with her attacking ability and the way she wants to play.

What club rugby do you play?

I play for Edinburgh University in the BUCS League. It’s a really good standard, and we play English and Welsh teams. There are quite a few of us (from the Scotland set-up), like Eva Donaldson and Meryl Smith, so there is crossover. We train three times a week with Scotland, too.

What are your strengths?

My attacking speed and footwork are probably two. Bringing kicking into my game is what I’m working on just now.

What was it like to make your Test debut against Japan last year?

Amazing. It was surreal to be honest, especially having fans back. It was just great for the team, and especially when you’re winning your first cap. I had a few friends and family there.

What do you do outside of rugby?

I’m studying psychology. It’s definitely not easy (to balance with rugby) but it’s nice to have another focus and the uni have been super supportive.

RW Verdict: A dangerous runner with a great step, she helped Scotland qualify for the 15s World Cup, has been playing in the Six Nations and wants to compete in the Commonwealth Games for the sevens side too – there’s a busy year ahead.

