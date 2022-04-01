Get the lowdown on this multi-talented sportswoman

Who is Shona Campbell: Ten things you should know about the Scotland back

With speed and footwork amongst her strengths, it’s no surprise Shona Campbell has impressed in both sevens and 15s.

1. Shona Campbell was born on 7 June 2001 in Dundee, Scotland. She stands at 5ft 4.5in (1.64m) and weighs 9st 2lb (58kg).

2. She currently plays for the University of Edinburgh, where she is studying psychology.

3. Campbell won her first cap for Scotland in 2021 against Japan.

4. After she received a call-up to the 2021 Women’s Six Nations squad, Gordon Lyon, her coach at Edinburgh uni, said: “Shona is one of the most exciting players we have seen in Scotland for a while. She is a very balanced runner and can find space like no other – I reckon she could easily sidestep a player in a telephone box.”

5. Campbell was involved in the Scotland squad that secured the last place at the 2021 Rugby World Cup (being played in 2022) by beating Colombia in Dubai in the final qualifier.

6. She can play across the back three and made her first Test start at full-back against Wales during the 2022 Six Nations.

7. Campbell has also played netball and touch rugby at international level.

8. She was awarded European Junior Female Player of the Year by the European Federation of Touch Club Championships in 2019.

9. Campbell has spoken about playing with Wales winger Jasmine Joyce in the GB Sevens squad in late 2021.

She said ahead of Wales v Scotland in 2022: “Obviously playing with Jaz is great. I love having her on my team – she has a great skill-set and she’s lethal in attack. We know Jaz as many of us have played sevens with her at GB, but we also back our own back three.”

10. She got into rugby through her family as her mum and dad ran Montrose RFC, the local club. She started aged five and played through the junior ranks before taking a break from the sport aged 14.

Campbell told Rugby World: “I was playing international netball at the time, U17 and U21, and I wanted to focus on that, but I stopped playing (netball) when I was 18.

“I’ve always played sport for the enjoyment of it and rugby is the one sport I’ve always loved. I never get bored of it and I naturally came back to it.”

