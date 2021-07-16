Rugby league legend and former Harlequins assistant coach Sean Long provides an insight into the fly-half

Sean Long on Marcus Smith: “He pulls the strings”

A few years ago I was at a coaching seminar. All sorts of coaches were there – tennis, football, rugby union, rugby league – and one presentation talked about this young lad’s vision, how he was way ahead. Who was it? Marcus Smith.

From then on I followed his progress and when I went down to Harlequins in 2019, a lot of the tens and 12s, like Marcus and James Lang, gravitated to me and started asking questions about stuff I’d done in my career as a player. It was about passing on knowledge.

Marcus is so inquisitive. We’d have a coffee every morning, do individual training and reviews. He is so dedicated to rugby and would be out there for hours after training, working on his kicking and passing. We’d be at work at 6.30am and leave about 5.30pm, and Marcus would still be floating around. He just wants to get better every day.

And he’s so mature for his age. When I moved to Surrey I didn’t know anyone so on days off we’d go for walks and he’d take me to different restaurants. It should have been the other way around – I’m 44! – but he’s just so mature.

I learnt from him too, about game management. I’m from league so you get the ball for six tackles; in union it’s different, so he talked about putting the ball in corners, building pressure. That was brilliant for me and we still have a really good relationship. He rings me quite regularly to talk about different things in the game. He’s a good friend, and is like a sponge.

You can’t coach his vision and instinctiveness, but you can help. It’s things like telling him not to race to a position early, taking his time to get there so the opposition don’t know which way he’s going; you know but they don’t. It’s looking up at the numbers, scanning – they’ve only got four here, so we’ll go this side or the winger’s up so put the ball in the backfield.

I always speak to him about being brave and taking the ball to the line. Rather than pass and slide off, take it to the line. He winds me up now, saying “Take it to the line, Longy” in a northern accent, but I just want him to be brave.

