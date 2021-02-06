Meet Calcutta Cup referee Andrew Brace

Referee Andrew Brace takes charge of the Calcutta Cup match this weekend. But what do we know about him? Here the IRFU official tells us all about himself, in his own words:

“I had a lot of injuries and setbacks as a player. I was losing the motivation to play and my glass ankle kept going on me. Whilst I didn’t make it into pro rugby as a player, reffing was a different avenue. It got to a stage when I was playing, coaching or reffing seven days a week. I was playing All-Ireland League and couldn’t ref at the same level. I realised I couldn’t do everything.”