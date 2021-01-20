Who are the referees, touch judges and TMO's for the 2021 Six Nations? We take a look here.

Six Nations Referees

There will be nine referees across the Championship, with former Scottish sevens international Mike Adamson taking charge of his first Six Nations match. This will also be the first time he is refereeing a Six Nations team.

Experienced referee Wayne Barnes edges ever closer to refereeing a century of international matches after being appointed to officiate two matches at the 2021 Six Nations, leaving him with 95 appearances. French referee Romain Poite is set to take charge of his 71st match this tournament, when Scotland play Ireland at Murrayfield on 14 March.

However, the tournament will be without Nigel Owens, who has now retired from international officiating. Owens became the first referee to officiate 100 Tests in rugby history when in charge of the France v Italy match in the Autumn Nations Cup in November.

Matthew Carley of England will blow the first whistle of the Championship, when Italy take on France in Rome on 6 February.

“The 2021 Guinness 6 Nations marks an important milestone for our match officials on the road to Rugby World Cup 2023 in France after a disrupted 2020 owing to the pandemic,” said Graham Mourie, Chairman of the World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee.

“While international travel is still a challenge, we have selected a good blend of experienced and talented young match officials for the championship.”

Six Nations Referees

ROUND 1

Italy v France (Stadio Olimpico, Rome; Saturday 6 February 2021 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Karl Dickson (England)

England v Scotland (Twickenham Stadium, London; Saturday 6 February 2021 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 1: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Mathieu Raynal (France)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Wales v Ireland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Sunday 7 February 2021 – 3pm)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Alex Ruiz (France)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

ROUND 2

England v Italy (Twickenham Stadium, London; Saturday 13 February 2021 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 1: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Ben Blain (Scotland)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Scotland v Wales (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; Saturday 13 February 2021 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Karl Dickson (England)

Ireland v France (Aviva Stadium, Dublin; Sunday 14 February 2021 – 3pm)

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

ROUND 3

Italy v Ireland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome; Saturday 27 February 2021 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Romain Poite (France)

Wales v England (Principality Stadium, Cardiff; Saturday 27 February 2021 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 2: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Alex Ruiz (France)

France v Scotland (Stade de France, Paris; Sunday 28 February 2021 – 3pm)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

ROUND 4

Italy v Wales (Stadio Olimpico, Rome; Saturday 13 March 2021 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 1: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Tom Foley (England)

TMO: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

England v France (Twickenham Stadium, London; Saturday 13 March 2021 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 1: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Scotland v Ireland (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; Sunday 14 March 2021 – 3pm)

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Alex Ruiz (France)

ROUND 5

Scotland v Italy (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; Saturday 20 March 2021 – 2.15pm)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Ireland v England (Aviva Stadium, Dublin; Saturday 20 March 2021 – 4.45pm)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Alex Ruiz (France)

TMO: Romain Poite (France)

France v Wales (Stade de France, Paris; Saturday 20 March 2021 – 8pm)

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Wayne Barnes (England)

