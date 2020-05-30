The back-row talks through the latching process that is so effective for Exeter Chiefs

Dave Ewers: How to master the latch

Exeter Chiefs players often latch onto one another when carrying into contact to make it harder for the opposition to defend against. Here back-row Dave Ewers explains how it works…

When

“We’d mainly use the latch when attacking in the 22. If the defence is set and there’s a brick wall against us, we’re likely to use it then and I’ll talk to the ball-carrier to say we should set for a latch. If defensively there are holes and it’s fragmented, it might be better for the ball-carrier to pass or look for a gap.”

How

“I try to grip under the armpit with one hand and on the shoulder with my other. If you don’t have a firm grip, once you make contact you’re going to fall. I use my upper body to get a firm grip and my lower body to get the leg drive. You need the ball-carrier to fight to stay on their feet, too; if they hit contact with no leg drive, by the time I get there they’re off their feet.”

Who

“It’s important to know how your team-mates prefer to go into contact. Don Armand, for example, has a strong upper body so tends to go in a bit higher. When I carry, I don’t want someone latching before contact. That’s what I try to do as a latcher, too: allow the ball-carrier to do his thing and commit to contact, then I’ll try to add momentum by latching on.”

MORE SKILLS ADVICE…