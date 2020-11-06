The World Cup-winning coach gives his top tips for scrum-halves

How to pass from the base – by Gary Street

Passing from the base is a crucial skill for scrum-halves – it’s all about the speed and accuracy of getting the ball from the floor to a team-mate’s hands.

Here Gary Street, who guided England Women to World Cup glory in 2014 and is now part of the Harlequins Academy coaching team, gives his top tips on how to pass from the base…

The approach

“The quality of passing from scrum-halves stands out in New Zealand rugby. People like Aaron Smith get so much speed and width on the ball.

“It’s all about technique and the approach is key. A lot of nines get to a ruck and are flat-footed, particularly if going from right to left and then the ten wants to go back down the blind side, so get your approach right.

“And make sure your leg isn’t in the way, so you can sweep the ball from the floor rather than have to pass over your knee. You want your lead leg towards the target.”

