Isolated carriers can still protect the ball, explains the Northampton Saints back-row
Tom Wood: How to buy time in contact
Tom Wood, the Northampton Saints back-row who won 50 caps for England, explains how you can buy extra time when you become isolated going into contact…
Slow it down
“If you get isolated as a carrier, you must alter your approach to the contact.
“The worst response is to run as hard as you can, get low-tackled and end up on the floor quickly. The quicker you’re on the floor, the quicker you must release the ball and the more time a defence has to attack it.”
Hold off
“Once you recognise the danger, hold your feet as long as possible to buy team-mates time to get to you. To hold your feet, slow up, get your balance, get as low a centre of gravity as you can, and try to fend people off with a hand-off. Keep the ball away from contact.
“It’s a balance. If I’m opposite bigger defenders, I might get propelled backwards. So I can’t afford to just be a sitting duck.”
Tight squeeze
“Squeeze ball is the best way to present the ball when isolated as anything else exposes it. Have the ball under your body and press it between your legs, as if laying an egg.
“If they’ve a jackal specialist, like a George Smith or Heinrich Brüssow, it’s probably just damage limitation. But against an outside back less good over the ball, squeeze ball might allow a team-mate to make a clear-out and secure the ball.”
On a roll
“Once you’re heading to ground with the ball, and you’re away from your support, get the ball under your body.
“You can often ‘fight on the ground’, a roll in the momentum of the tackle that buys you an extra yard and an extra second. Making yourself a moving target makes you difficult to get hold of.”
