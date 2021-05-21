The lack of contact during the pandemic has taken away the essence of rugby, it could be argued. But what if it has, in fact, opened up the delights of oval-ball sport to youngsters who don’t find it enjoyable to be the smallest player stuck on the wing,

or who recoil in horror at the prospect of being tackled by an early-developing behemoth of a lock.

Take the full contact out and all of a sudden there is the knowledge that if you get the ball into your hands there is the chance to run, to express yourself, to spend the hour of that games lesson getting some enjoyment out of rugby.

An experienced age-group coach told me that the majority of players in his squads were born between September and January. Physically these players have that innate advantage over those born later in the academic year, especially in those mid-teen years.

“If players are not enjoying themselves on the pitch, they will be lost to the sport”

If members of this second group are not enjoying themselves on the pitch then they will be lost to the sport, scarred by their experiences. But what if they instead were kept engaged, perhaps by schools running a minimal contact programme in parallel with their full contact programme?

