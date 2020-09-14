We want to celebrate those who toil away behind the scenes

Rugby World magazine’s search for rugby’s unsung heroes

Rugby World magazine is launching a search for the sport’s unsung heroes.

We’re all aware of the feats of rugby’s top internationals but we want to celebrate those greats who toil away behind the scenes and embody rugby’s core values.

So we want you to get in touch to nominate the rugby heroes at your club, school or team by emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com to let us know their stories.

It could be the player who has turned out every weekend for decades, clocking up a record number of appearances. Or the volunteer groundsman who has long tended to the pitches regardless of the weather.

Maybe there’s a teacher or coach who is always willing to stay after training to do some extra skills work or drive players to and from matches. The committee person who makes sure everything runs smoothly off the pitch, doing the tasks that some don’t even know need doing.

Perhaps someone has gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic, whether helping out in the local community or raising money for the club and charities.

It could be that trailblazer who has introduced rugby to a fresh audience, taking it to a new country or territory and inspiring people to take up the sport. Or the innovator who is using the oval-ball game to help improve the lives of others.

These people are not chasing glory or fame but are simply doing it ‘for the love of the game’ – and we want to hear about them.

Email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com to give us the lowdown on those you believe deserve praise – and a chance to be put in the spotlight.

We will celebrate rugby’s unsung heroes in a future issue of the magazine, highlighting all the work that goes into ensuring rugby continues to survive and thrive.

