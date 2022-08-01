The game's powerbrokers are revealed and ranked in the magazine's new issue

Rugby World’s 50 Most Influential People in Rugby 2022

Who are rugby’s movers and shakers? In the new issue of Rugby World magazine, we count down the 50 most influential people in rugby right now.

It’s a list we pull together every two years and there have been plenty of changes since 2020, with Bernard Laporte named the most influential person in rugby this year.

As well as revealing the game’s biggest powerbrokers, we look ahead to the Rugby Championship, look back on the international mixed ability tournament in Ireland and find out how the world’s best women’s teams are preparing for the Rugby World Cup.

If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s September 2022 issue. Plus, check out Rugby World’s latest subscription offers.

10 Reasons to get Rugby World’s 50 Most Influential People in Rugby 2022 Issue



1. 50 Most Influential People in Rugby

Certain positions in rugby hold obvious power; other people prefer to stay out of the spotlight but are still shaking up the sport. Then there are those whose words and deeds can inspire. All feature on our comprehensive list

2. Ten Years of the Rugby Championship

A decade has passed since Argentina joined the southern hemisphere party. We look back at significant moments on the timeline

3. Louis Rees-Zammit

The Gloucester, Wales and Lions wing covers safaris, surprises and superpowers as he takes part in our Downtime Q&A

4. South Africa Analysis

The Springboks’ kicking tactics aren’t cutting the mustard, says Sean Holley. He explains why they must evolve their game

5. Leicester Fainga’anuku Exclusive Interview

RW’s Alan Dymock gets to know the new All Blacks wing with a rich Tongan heritage and one hell of a birth certificate

6. Mixed Ability

Rugby World was in Cork to watch the World Cup of mixed ability rugby and recounts brilliant stories from the event

7. Rob Valetini

The hard-running Brumbies No 8 is packing a punch for the Wallabies. We talk to his coach and look at the stats to find out more

8. Georgia

No 8 Beka Gorgadze reflects on Georgia’s landmark win over Italy and what’s next for the Lelos

9. Steve Thompson

The World Cup-winning England hooker gives an insight into what his life is like having been diagnosed with early onset dementia

10. Rugby World Cup

With two months until the best women’s players on the planet descent on New Zealand, we look at teams’ World Cup preparations

There’s all this too…

Premiership-winning Puma Matias Moroni

Should there be sections for away fans in rugby? A debate

Rising Stars Dafydd Jenkins and Emmanuel Iyogun

The Secret Referee on the farce of uncontested scrums

Inside the mind of… referee Hollie Davidson

Fitness and nutrition advice on building into pre-season

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan

How to run a switch – top tips from Stormers centre Ruhan Nel

Rugby World magazine’s September 2022 edition is on sale from 2 to 29 August 2022.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.