Rugby World’s Red Roses special – Will 2025 be the Year of the Rose?

Bristol Bears and England trio Sarah Bern, Holly Aitchison and Abbie Ward are this month's cover stars

This is Rugby World’s Red Roses special ahead of a huge 2025 for the international women’s game. England’s women are red-hot favourites to win a seventh straight Six Nations and a home World Cup in 2025, but can they live up to the billing?

We travelled down to Bristol for an exclusive cover shoot and interviews with Bears trio Sarah Bern, Holly Aitchison and Abbie Ward who are all set to play a big part in determining how John Mitchell’s side get on this year.

What’s in Rugby World’s Red Roses special this month?

FULL BLOOM – in conversation with Bristol and England stars

Deputy Editor Josh Graham sits down with Sarah Bern, Holly Aitchison and Abbie Ward to chat PWR, Six Nations, sensory rooms, partners, pregnancy and Team England

THE BUCKET LIST: WATCHING THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD

Editor Joe Robinson travelled to Toulouse to watch their Galacticos and Antoine Dupont strut his stuff in the Champions Cup demolition of Leicester Tigers

WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS TEAM GUIDES

Jess Hayden casts her eye over every single side ahead of this year’s championship. Can anyone stop the England juggernaut?

FIT FOR A KING

Ireland’s Erin King had a dream 2024, winning World Rugby’s Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year. Pat McCarry caught up with her…

THE RISE, FALL AND RISE AGAIN OF THE IRELAND WOMEN’S TEAM

Tom English charts what has been quite the journey for the women in green who scalped the Black Ferns in WXV last year…

NOT SO JUNIOR

Joe Robinson speaks to confident – not arrogant! – England U20 forward Junior Kpoku who is strutting his stuff for Racing 92 and is being monitored closely by Steve Borthwick

ISLAND IN THE LEAGUE

This month’s grass roots feature highlights the work of Jersey RFC, the amateur side ploughing on in the wake of the Reds’ demise. Josh Graham hears from Scott van Breda who played for and captained the professional side but is now player-coach for the amateurs who are pushing for a third straight promotion which would take them into the National Leagues…

What else is in Rugby World’s Red Roses special?

Global: Nottingham and Sweden prop Ale Loman who is now on loan at Leicester

Rising Stars: Glasgow’s Jare Oguntibeju and Sale and Spain’s Alba Capell

Downtime with Wales’ Alex Callender

The Analyst Sean Holley on three key try assists from the Men’s Six Nations

Pau speedster and English-born French sevens star Aaron Grandidier Nkanang

Loughborough Lightning and Scotland’s Helen Nelson

Stephen Jones on the plight of Wales’ women and the shrewd appointment of Belinda Moore

What it’s like to… Balance rugby and nursing with Trailfinders and Wales’ Carys Cox

My Rugby World with The Chase’s Shaun Wallace

Face-off: Is this the most significant year for women’s rugby ever?

Ken Owens on the departure of his former Wales and Lions coach Warren Gatland

Nolli Waterman on what 2025 can change for good for the women’s game

Secret Player on why it’s no surprise that Netflix pulled the plug on Full Contact

