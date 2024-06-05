Saracens and England star Ben Earl headlines Rugby World July issue

Our latest issue features an exclusive interview with the England men's player of the year ahead of the tour to New Zealand

England’s man of the moment Ben Earl headlines Rugby World this month as we speak exclusively to the barnstorming back-rower head of the summer tour to New Zealand.

It is an action-packed issue as we hear from new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and Stephen Jones looks at how the Women’s Six Nations could be re-worked.

What is in the Rugby World July issue?

BEN EARL EXCLUSIVE

Josh Graham chats to the England No 8 about a tremendous 12 months and how he can’t wait to get back on tour

TOP 12 PERFORMERS

Andy Wright whittles down 12 of this season’s standout stars and lists why they make our list. Do you agree? Let us know on socials or email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

THE MAKING OF TOMMY REFFELL

Neil Squires chats to those who helped Tommy Turnover take the international stage by storm

RIP IT UP AND START AGAIN

Stephen Jones uses his column to reimagine the Women’s Six Nations after more Red Roses dominance

NASH SMASHES ON!

Tom English hears from Ireland’s Six Nations starlet Calvin Nash after establishing himself in the side under Andy Farrell following Mack Hansen’s injury

SEVENS STATE OF PLAY

Former men’s captain Tom Mitchell casts his eye over the state of the men’s and women’s GB sides as the HSBC SVNS series draws to a close and the women prepare for the Olympics while the men head for the repechage

MY LIFE IN PICS: ALEX WALLER

Josh Graham takes a trip down memory lane with outgoing Northampton Saints prop Alex Waller

NEW ALL BLACKS BOSS

Scott Robertson lets us in on his plans for the big job in our Big Interview Q&A

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!

With the grassroots season done and dusted, Chris Heal runs through the English winners down the pyramid

Ben Earl headlines Rugby World this month but what would like to see next time? Let us know by emailing rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

