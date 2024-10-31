The George Furbank Rugby World cover and the Autumn Internationals

We took the Northampton Saints and England full-back to his grass-roots club
It’s been quite the year for George Furbank. Things have gone swimmingly since he displaced Freddie Steward in England’s 15 shirt in the Six Nations. He collected a Premiership title with Northampton Saints before being named club captain for this season. So there’s no better time for the George Furbank Rugby World cover.
We took the 28-year-old back to his boyhood club, Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, for a photoshoot with clothing from bound and shoes by duke + dexter, tallying up with Furbank’s passion for fashion.
To learn about his journey from grass-roots player to the very top of the game, you’ll have to read the full feature. But put it this way, Furbank never imagined he would go pro let alone pull on the red rose…
Elsewhere we look ahead to the Autumn Internationals and kickstart our brand new series The Bucket List – rugby experiences you need to do before you die.
George Furbank Rugby World edit: What’s in the latest issue?
- GEORGE FURBANK EXCLUSIVE
Our ten-page special with the Northampton and England star is not to miss. He even reveals his dream Saints dinner party…
- EBEN ETZEBETH
After becoming the most-capped Springbok ever, Dylan Jack looks at Eben Etzebeth’s journey to the top and his hunger to keep on going…
- JOE EL-ABD
After 15 years in France, Steve Borthwick’s old roommate talks Sir Alex Ferguson, his brother who played for Brighton and why he won’t call it a blitz defence.
- THE BUCKET LIST: VANNES
Mako Vunipola’s new home in Brittany should be on your Top 14 to-do list…
- REDEMPTION
Mark Palmer chats to Jack Dempsey about holidaying back home in Australia, taking on the Wallabies and that head-on-head clash with Jesse Kriel at the World Cup
- MADDY’S MARK
How one girl’s love of rugby is changing lives after her tragic death
What else is in this month’s Rugby World?
- Stephen Jones on why it’s time to put South Africa in their place
- 1995 All Blacks jersey
- Trevor and Charlotte (Charlie) Woodman
- Wales wing Josh Hathaway
- Rising Force: All Blacks lock Sam Darry
- The Chilean Dream: José Ignacio Larenas
- Rugby Firsts with Black Fern Maia Roos
- Team-mates with Argentina sevens star Marcos Moneta
- Red Roses v Black Ferns photo spread
- Life in Pictures: Adam Ashley-Cooper
