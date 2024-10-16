Who is in the England squad for the Autumn Nations Test Series?

Find out who has made Steve Borthwick's England squad for the autumn tests

The England squad for the Autumn Nations Series has been confirmed with a surprise omission from Steve Borthwick’s team.

Saracens back row Tom Willis, who has had stellar form since joining the club in January 2023, is not named in the 36-man training squad. Willis, who has helped Saracens to second in the Premiership table so far this season, has only won one cap for England. That came under Borthwick in August 2023 against Wales.

Elsewhere in the squad, Henry Slade is named despite not playing this season yet because of injury. Slade had surgery in the summer which ruled him out of the start of the campaign.

Fly-half George Ford is not named in the main squad but is listed as rehabbing his injury in camp. Alex Mitchell is not included because of injury.

The squad will first gather on 21 October to begin training before their first match on 2 November against New Zealand. Head coach Steve Borthwick said: “Naming this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the days ahead.

“Our focus is on thorough preparation and building cohesion as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series. Facing New Zealand in the opening match is a tremendous opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.

“Having only played at Allianz Stadium twice in our last 15 games, it will be fantastic to return and play in front of our home crowd. The energy and passion of our supporters always give the players an extra boost.”

England Autumn Nations Series squad 2024

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 115 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 14 caps)

Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 17 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 33 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 93 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 84 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 95 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 41 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 38 caps)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 6 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens, 5 caps)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 65 caps)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 35 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 6 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)

England Autumn Nations Series fixtures 2024

Saturday 2 November 2024

England v New Zealand

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

Saturday 9 November 2024

England v Australia

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.10pm GMT / 5.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Saturday 16 November 2024

England v South Africa

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40pm SAST / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 6.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

Sunday 24 November 2024

England v Japan

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 3.10am AEDT (Monday) / 5.10am NZDT (Monday) / 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT

