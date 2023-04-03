The latest issue of Rugby World backs Ireland to win World Cup

The magazine makes a bold call ahead of France 2023

Yes, we know, it’s a huge call – in the latest issue of Rugby World magazine, we have backed Ireland to win World Cup 2023 in France. The same Ireland who have never gotten past the quarter-final stages of the competition. Time to be bold, though.

In our six-page special, writer Tom English lays out exactly why he feels Ireland’s men can make history in Paris on 28 October.

As well as that, Stuart Barnes breaks down for us exactly how the Green Machine won a Six Nations Grand Slam.

But our May issue isn’t just about the Irish – though we have a Downtime spread with Ireland women’s skipper Nichola Fryday too! Check out what else is in the edition, here.

What’s in the May issue of Rugby World?

The Artistry of Eben Etzebeth

Jon Cardinelli talks to the man himself, as well as figures who know him well, to explore the brilliance of Springboks lock Etzebeth, and how he has taken his game to a new level in the last few years, especially with his soft skills and analysis. He is a vital part of the South African machine.

Know your enemy

With the Women’s Six Nations thundering towards a huge showdown between England and France, we talk to those who know the match-up inside out, from either side of The Channel, to hear what they make of their rivalry.

The Amateur World Cup uncovered

Our own Alan Pearey delves into the upcoming amateur club World Cup that will be taking place in France this year too. It’s not just about whether Ireland will win World Cup glory!

Will we see a female referee at the Rugby World Cup?

We bring you all of the details on referee appointments for the tenth-ever World Cup, from selection criteria, to timeframes, and whether we are likely to see a female match official play a part in the tournament for the first time ever.

Rugby World plays for Jamaica!

Writer Josh Graham takes us with him through his first outing in the green, gold and black of Jamaica, as they played England Deaf.

What else is in the edition?

Ken Owens’s column

Toby Flood on England’s fly-half

Stephen Jones looks at Warren Gatland’s Wales

A George Turner exclusive interview

Lorenzo Cannone

Argentina Sevens

Chloe Edwards

Frans Steyn

Six Nations stats

Antoine Dupont assessed

And there’s plenty more besides. This issue is on shelves from Tuesday 4 April.

