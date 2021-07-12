The lock is back in training with Wales

Alun Wyn Jones could rejoin Lions squad this week

Alun Wyn Jones could rejoin the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad this week.

The Wales lock, who was announced as Lions captain in May, didn’t travel with the squad to South Africa after dislocating his shoulder just seven minutes into their opening match against Japan at BT Murrayfield.

He was replaced by Adam Beard and wasn’t expected to play any further part in the tour, with Conor Murray named as captain.

However, Jones is back in training with Wales, who are preparing for their second Test against Argentina, and Lions coach Warren Gatland has said it is possible he could join up with the squad in Cape Town this week.

“We’re waiting for medical reports,” said Gatland. “A few weeks ago we didn’t think it was an option but he’s back fully training with Wales, he’s doing a double session with them. We’ll see what the outcome of that is.

“He has made a remarkable recovery in terms of the injury. The assessment was that it’s not as bad as first thought.

“That would be really positive and would be a boost for the squad, to have someone with his experience and calibre come back into the squad.”

A decision on whether Jones flies out to South Africa will be made tomorrow.

The Lions are also considering bringing Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher out to provide extra depth at hooker. The Leinster front-rower spent two weeks training with the squad in Jersey.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was keen for South Africa A to play back-to-back matches against the Lions given how the Springboks’ preparation for the Test series has been disrupted.

However, Gatland is expecting to play the Stormers on Saturday. Asked if the Lions would play South Africa A instead, he replied: “We won’t be playing them again on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Erasmus has spoken of the prospects of talismanic No 8 Duane Vermeulen recovering from injury in time to face the Lions.

Erasmus said: “His bubble will work very much the same (as) Alun Wyn Jones’ bubble, because Alun Wyn is apparently close to joining them.

“Duane is maybe in the mix for the last Test match. So, the way Alun Wyn will join the Lions’ bubble, Duane will very much do the same with us, if both of them obviously are fit.

“We have protocol for that which is guided by that MAG, the medical advisory group. Yes, there is an outside chance for Duane, as with Alun Wyn. We are not banking on that.”

