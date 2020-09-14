Let Gullivers take you on an unforgettable trip to the Rainbow Nation next summer.

This is an advertising feature

Bucket list experiences on The British & Irish Lions Tour with Gullivers

Fanatic Fans

Every fanatic rugby fan has the burning desire to follow two teams at the pinnacle of our sport fighting it out for the ultimate prize.

Gullivers knows that a trip to follow the Lions is about much more than just rugby – supporters should create memories to last a lifetime! Having taken thousands of Lions supporters on trips far and wide to support their team over the last 40 years, they know that the sense of camaraderie from becoming part of the pride is second to none! Gullivers gives fans the chance to take in some of South Africa’s spectacular scenery and wildlife while assuring those that travel do so with absolute confidence that the Tour will run ‘without a hitch’.

Must See Moments

With Gullivers’ fantastic range of official supporter travel packages covering the entirety of the Tour from its first provincial game, right through to its epic conclusion in Johannesburg for the final Test, whether you want to just have a small taste of the action or create an epic adventure, there is something for everyone. Along the way fans will have the chance to soak up some of the diverse South African culture and famous landmarks, taking a trip up Table Mountain or maybe spotting some of the Big Five on a spectacular game drive safari.

Pre-Rugby Perks

Thanks to Gullivers’ fantastic selection of hotels they put you in the heart of the action, with the opportunity to soak up some of the atmosphere that comes with a Lions Tour just a short distance from famous landmarks. Take a stroll through the great city of Cape Town, set against the backdrop of a stunning mountain range and sapphire seas. Next visit the fast-paced yet friendly metropolis of Johannesburg, zip by the famous market theatre and boutique clothing stores around Maboneng before taking time to relax in one of the cities fine dining restaurants post-game.

Want More?

Gullivers give the chance for supporters to create their own bespoke Tour, with plenty of excursions to help satisfy even the most confident explorers’ appetite for adventure.

Wallow in the magnificent sights and sounds of the epic iSimangaliso Wetland Park, one of South Africa’s eight UNESCO World Heritage sites. Or become one with the indigenous flora and fauna of the Tsitsikamma Forrest on a journey down the Storms River Pass. You might even be lucky enough to spot some elephants on their migratory route.

Still not enough for you? Why not swing by to witness the incredible power of the Zambezi River at Victoria Falls or ‘The Smoke That Thunders’ as it’s known to locals.

Book with Confidence

Book with confidence knowing that you’re money is secure with Gullivers. Under the Package Travel Regulations that govern their terms and conditions, if the tour operator has to cancel your package then you are entitled to a full refund. Gullivers understand that these are uncertain times right now, and have collated information dedicated to giving you peace of mind for your travel arrangements. This includes:

How your travel package booked through us is financially bonded and protected

Customer testimonials, highlighting how Gullivers have looked after clients and their money during COVID-19

FAQs – a list of the most frequent questions and queries received from customers about their booking and future bookings

For more information head to https://gulliverstravel.co.uk/clubhouse/book-confidence-book-gullivers’

If you would like to discuss each package or to book, head to Gullivers Sports Travel online or call 01684 878729.

