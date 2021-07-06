The game is due to be played in Pretoria on Saturday 10 July

Bulls v Lions in doubt, reports of covid cases

The British & Irish Lions match against the Bulls this coming Saturday has been thrown into doubt as reports claim several positive Covid cases were returned from the South African side’s camp.

This news comes hot on the heals of another breach, with the Springboks in isolation after positive Covid test – lock Lood de Jager tested positive for the virus following last Friday’s game against Georgia. The South Africans are scheduled to face Georgia again this coming Friday, however it is uncertain whether that game can go ahead or not.

According to the piece via SuperSport’s Brendan Nel, the Bulls players who tested positive have been sent into isolation, alongside one other squad member who was in close contact. The Medical Advisory Committee (MAG), made up of medical professionals from both the Lions and Boks set-ups as well as executive – who are also handling the de Jager situation in Boks camp – now face a difficult decision on what to do about this looming fixture in an already cramped schedule.

In the report, it says: “Supersport.com can confirm that several players tested positive for Covid-19 as the team were about to enter their five-day bio bubble on Monday night.”

An update is expected at some point on Tuesday.

Warren Gatland’s side got off to a winning start, handily defeating the Sigma Lions last Saturday. They are set to face the Sharks on Wednesday night, with the Bulls fixture pencilled in for Saturday 10 July, in Pretoria.

You can see the British & Irish Lions team to play the Sharks or the Sharks team to play British & Irish Lions via our website. Keep up to date with all the latest Lions news.

