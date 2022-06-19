Get a behind-the-scenes look at last year’s tour to South Africa

A year has passed since the 2021 British & Irish Lions headed to South Africa on a tour like no other and now you can see what went on behind the scenes.

The Covid pandemic had a huge impact on the tour with squads operating in bubbles, no supporters allowed into stadiums and the matches played in just three cities in South Africa. So what was it like for the players and coaches involved?

A new three-part documentary entitled Two Sides will provide an insight and, in a change from previous British & Irish Lions documentaries, fly-on-the-wall footage has been captured from the camps of both the tourists and their opponents, the Springboks.

The Boks ultimately recovered from losing the first Test 22-17 to win the next two (27-9 and 19-16) to triumph in the series, and the documentary series should highlight drama both on and off the field.

“The British & Irish Lions and documentaries are inextricably linked,”’ said British & Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley. “Going back to 1997 with the unforgettable Living With Lions, the Lions have produced a documentary capturing behind-the-scenes moments of every subsequent tour.

“This particular documentary shows how both sides rose to the unprecedented challenge of hosting a major sporting event during a global pandemic.”

How to watch 2021 Lions documentary Two Sides

In the UK, the 2021 Lions documentary, Two Sides, will be aired on consecutive nights on ITV. Each of the three episodes are an hour long and will be shown at 10.20pm on Sunday 19 June, 10.45pm on Monday 20 June and 10.45pm on Tuesday 21 June on ITV1.

