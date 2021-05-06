Lions chairman Jason Leonard Life in Pictures

LEADING THE CHARGE (1997, above)

“This is the first game of the 1997 British & Irish Lions tour and I was captain because Martin Johnson was injured. We put out a strong side against Eastern Province and won – it was a good start. I’m laughing at the picture because it looks like Lawrence Dallaglio is about to fall flat on his face!

“It was probably one of the most iconic Lions tours, especially because of the Living with Lions documentary, which was quite raw and pretty good.