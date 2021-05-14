All matches in South Africa will be played in Gauteng and Cape Town

New British & Irish Lions Tour 2021 Schedule Confirmed

A new schedule for the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa has been confirmed.

Rather than moving around the country as per the original schedule, all eight matches will now be played in either Gauteng or Cape Town due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reduction in travel means the Lions will have just two bases and minimises the risk of disruption associated with Covid.

The tour will kick off with two games in Johannesburg and one in Pretoria, followed by three in Cape Town, including the first Test. The second and third Tests will both be played at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

In one opposition change to the original schedule, South African franchise the Lions have replaced the SA Invitational team.

All Saturday tour matches will kick off at 6pm in South Africa (5pm UK & Ireland time) while the two Wednesday matches will get underway at 8pm in South Africa (7pm UK & Ireland).

A decision on the size of the crowd for the pre-tour Test against Japan in Edinburgh at the end of June will be made closer to the match, but current restrictions mean it is unlikely fans will be able to attend the matches in South Africa.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said: “It has been a challenging process with dozens of variables to consider but we believe we have arrived at a schedule that minimises the risks associated with the pandemic.

“We are hopeful that restrictions on attendance at sports events will be relaxed but, for the moment, we are planning for an event behind closed doors. If that requirement changes, then we’ll assess the options available and make the necessary decisions based on the restrictions in place.

“This is not the Castle Lager Lions Series we imagined when we started our planning more than two-and-a-half years ago but, in the circumstances, I think it is an exciting prospect.

“After all the uncertainty it’s a relief to be able to put a stake in the ground and confirm what the series will look like – I’m sure most of us can’t now wait for kick-off.”

Lions managing director Ben Calveley added: “While things will undoubtedly look different to a typical Lions tour, together with SA Rugby we are determined to deliver an uninterrupted series for the players who will take the field, as well as the many millions of people watching at home.”

British & Irish Lions Tour 2021 Schedule

Sat 26 June British & Irish Lions v Japan (tbc, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh) Live on Channel 4

Sat 3 July Lions v British & Irish Lions (5pm, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) Live on Sky Sports

Wed 7 July Sharks v British & Irish Lions (7pm, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 10 July Bulls v British & Irish Lions (5pm, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria) Live on Sky Sports

Wed 14 July South Africa A v British & Irish Lions (7pm, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 17 July Stormers v British & Irish Lions (5pm, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 24 July First Test – Springboks v British & Irish Lions (5pm, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 31 July Second Test – Springboks v British & Irish Lions (5pm, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 7 Aug Third Test – Springboks v British & Irish Lions (5pm, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg) Live on Sky Sports

All kick-offs UK & Ireland time (South Africa is an hour ahead).

