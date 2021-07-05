Find out who Warren Gatland’s side will be facing on Wednesday

Sharks team to play British & Irish Lions

South Africa sevens star Werner Kok is part of the Sharks team selected to take on the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad on Wednesday.

Curwin Bosch, who has won two caps for the Springboks, is at fly-half and partners the highly-rated No 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 21.

However, the Sharks don’t have any international players up front, with the likes of Siya Kolisi and Ox Nché in Springboks camp.

Lions coach Warren Gatland has already raised concerns about the standard of opposition in the warm-up matches and the tourists will be strong favourites to record another comfortable win at Emirates Airline Park on Wednesday having beaten Sigma Lions 56-14 at the weekend.

The Sharks, though, are excited by the opportunity to face the famous touring team.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said: “We have only played two games in the Carling Currie Cup, but our group has been together for some time and they’re looking forward to the challenge.

“The chief goal is that we go into this game well prepared and for the players to understand what’s coming their way. Not many of our players in the (Currie Cup) squad have international experience and that includes Super Rugby, so yes, this is a big challenge.

“We have to get the fundamentals right otherwise we will be punished on the day.”

Manie Libbok; Werner Kok, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Thaakir Abrahams; Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse; Khwezi Mona, Fez Mbatha, Khutha Mchunu, Ruben van Heerden, Hyron Andrews, James Venter, Thembelani Bholi, Phepsi Buthelezi (captain).

Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Wiehahn Herbst, JJ van der Mescht, Reniel Hugo, Dylan Richardson, Grant Williams, Anthony Volmink.

This match kicks off at 6pm on Wednesday 7 July and all tour matches are televised live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

