Sigma Lions team to play British & Irish Lions

We now know what stands in front of the British & Irish Lions as they take on their first match in-country, facing the Sigma Lions in Johannesburg. It is the first match the visiting Lions have played on South African soil in 12 years and the hosts will want to put on a show.

Junior Springboks fly-half Jordan Hendrikse is returning to the South African’s own Lions’ squad, as is experienced centre Burger Odendaal. Those two are coming back into the side, as is replacement prop Sti Sithole.

Lions head coach, Ivan van Rooyen has spoken about the anticipation of facing the famous northern hemisphere tourists, saying: “This is such a big opportunity for every player involved. There is such a small group of guys who will have the chance to play against players of this calibre in their lifetime, and I hope that they truly take a moment to take it in and savour the enormity of the moment.”

The match kicks off at 5pm on Saturday 3 July and will be televised live on Sky Sports.

EW Viljoen; Jamba Ulengo, Manuel Rass, Burger Odendaal, Rabz Maxwane; Jordan Hendrikse, Dillon Smit; Nathan McBeth, PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Ruben Schoeman, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sbusiso Sangweni, Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn (captain).

Replacements: Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole, Carlu Sadie, Ruhan Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Fred Zeilinga, Dan Kriel.

