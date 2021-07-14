Don’t miss the ‘unofficial fourth Test’, wherever you are in the world

South Africa A v Lions live stream: How to watch the British & Irish tourists

The British & Irish Lions 2021 tour moves up another gear in Cape Town tonight as Warren Gatland’s side take on a South Africa A team full of World Cup winners.

Seven of the Springboks’ starting XV from the 2019 Rugby World Cup final will start against the Lions for South Africa A, while another familiar face is at fly-half. Morné Steyn kicked the series-winning penalty in the second Test in 2009 and is back for another crack at the Lions 12 years later.

For the Lions, Conor Murray starts his first game since being named tour captain.

There are also two late changes to the team originally named. Owen Farrell replaces Dan Biggar, who picked up an ankle sprain in training, at fly-half.

Liam Williams comes in at full-back with Anthony Watson moving to the wing to replace Josh Adams, who is joining his partner via Zoom to witness the birth of their first child.

Wherever you are in the world, you won’t want to miss what is being labelled the ‘unofficial fourth Test’ (kick-off 7pm UK & Ireland time), so below we explain how to find a reliable live stream and here is how the two teams line up. Read our full South Africa A v Lions preview.

South Africa A: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am (captain), Damian de Allende, Sbu Nkosi; Morné Steyn, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Coenie Oosthuizen, Vincent Koch, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Rynhardt Elstadt, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, Elton Jantjies.

British & Irish Lions: Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Chris Harris, Bundee Aki, Louis Rees-Zammit; Owen Farrell, Conor Murray (captain); Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Iain Henderson, Josh Navidi, Tom Curry, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Zander Fagerson, Adam Beard, Tadhg Beirne, Sam Simmonds, Gareth Davies, Elliot Daly.

How to watch South Africa A v Lions from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like South Africa A v Lions, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Lions live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

South Africa A v Lions live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

All the Lions’ matches in South Africa, including the three Tests against the Springboks, will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage of the South Africa A match starts at 6pm on Sky Sports Action and Main Event, with kick-off at 7pm.

Sky TV and Sports packages are available from £45 a month.

Highlights of this match will also be available on free-to-air TV – All 4 and S4C (10.30pm).

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the Lions tour takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

South Africa A v Lions live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, NBC has the rights to 2021 Lions matches, with games streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

This match will kick off at 2pm EST and 11am on the West Coast.

South Africa A v Lions live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, streaming service Stan Sport has the exclusive rights to show British & Irish Lions matches in 2021. The South Africa A fixture kicks off at 4am on Thursday in Australia.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out.

South Africa A v Lions live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

The South Africa A v Lions match will kick off at 6am on Thursday New Zealand time and will be live on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

South Africa A v Lions live stream: How to watch from South Africa

This match (kick-off 8pm SA time) will be live on SuperSport’s CSN, Grandstand and Rugby channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

South Africa A v Lions live stream: How to watch from Japan

JSPORTS will be showing 2021 Lions matches in Japan and the South Africa A fixture kicks off at 3am on Sunday Japan time.

South Africa A v Lions live stream: How to watch from Asia

Outside of Japan, Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast British & Irish Lions matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.