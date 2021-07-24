The world champions face the British & Irish tourists in Cape Town this afternoon

South Africa v Lions live stream: How to watch the first Test

The day has finally arrived! It’s time for the first Test of the British & Irish Lions 2021 series against South Africa (kick-off 5pm UK & Ireland time).

There is a familiar look to the Springboks team, with the core of their Rugby World Cup-winning side lining up for the first of three Tests against the tourists in Cape Town.

Lions coach Warren Gatland, meanwhile, described picking the Test 23 as the hardest selection of his career such has been the form of the players involved.

The opening Test is obviously crucial in the Lions’ bid to win a series in South Africa for the first time since 1997 – read our full South Africa v Lions preview of the first Test – and you don’t want to miss any of the action.

Here is how the two teams line up and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are in the world.

South Africa: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Lood de Jager, Rynhardt Elstadt, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Damian Willemse.

British & Irish Lions: Stuart Hogg; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Liam Williams.

How to watch South Africa v Lions from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like the South Africa v Lions series, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

South Africa v Lions live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

The three-Test series between the world champions South Africa and the British & Irish Lions will be televised live on Sky Sports.

There’s a big build-up to the first Test, with coverage starting at 3.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Action (now called The Lions) channels ahead of kick-off at 5pm.

Sky TV and Sports packages are available from £45 a month.

Highlights of this match will also be available on free-to-air TV – Channel 4 and S4C (10.30pm) – or you can listen to live commentary on talkSPORT radio, with pre-match build-up from 4pm.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the Lions tour takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

South Africa v Lions live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, NBC has the rights to show the 2021 Lions series against South Africa, Matches are streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The first Test kicks off at noon EST and 9am on the West Coast.

South Africa v Lions live stream: How to watch from Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the exclusive rights to show British & Irish Lions matches in 2021 in Australia. The first of the three Tests kicks off at 2am on Sunday in Australia.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out.

South Africa v Lions live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

The first Test between the Boks and the Lions will kick off at 4am on Sunday New Zealand time. Sky Sport NZ 1 will show it live and if you want an early start (or late night!), the coverage starts at 2.30am.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99).

South Africa v Lions live stream: How to watch from South Africa

The first Test kicks off at 6pm SA time and will be live on SuperSport’s CSN, Grandstand and Rugby channels. There will also be match-up build-up from 4.30pm.

There are various DStv packages available, ranging from Access, which has SuperSport’s Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

South Africa v Lions live stream: How to watch from Japan

JSPORTS will be showing 2021 Lions matches in Japan and the first Test kicks off at 1am on Sunday Japan time.

South Africa v Lions live stream: How to watch from Asia

Outside of Japan, Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast British & Irish Lions Tests against South Africa in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $129.99.

