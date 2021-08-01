The Lions full-back is "annoyed and upset" at speculation

Stuart Hogg denies biting Willie le Roux in second Test

In the maelstrom of Twitter post-Test, plenty of clips and images were shared of moments during South Africa’s 27-9 win over the British & Irish Lions that fans felt deserved scrutiny.

One of the most shared clips was one that some allege shows Lions full-back Stuart Hogg biting his opposite man, Willie le Roux. The morning after, the Scotland skipper has denied the accusations via an official statement from the Lions.

In a statement delivered in the morning, Hogg said: “Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game. I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.

“Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win. The squad is hurting after last night’s defeat, but it’s all to play for next week. It’s going to be a cup final and everyone’s going to be up for it.”

In an often fraught and feisty second Test, full of stoppages and flair-ups, there was plenty to debate.

Speculation around lots of incidents has flooded social media, with plenty of stills and clips being shared. We await the ruling of the citing commissioner from the second Test, Scott Nowland from Rugby Australia.

What have you made of all of this – and what would you like to see punished?

