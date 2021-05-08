The 2021 Lions squad has been announced but history has taught us that other players will inevitably be called up

British & Irish Lions replacements: Players brought in on previous tours

After months of speculation and heated debate, the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad has been announced. Yet history has shown that missing out on a place in the initial squad does not necessarily mean a player’s chances of touring are gone.

We look at the past 13 tours, noting who was called up after the initial squads were announced – and some of these latecomers had a big impact on the field.

British & Irish Lions replacements

2017 – New Zealand



Greig Laidlaw (Sco) – replaced Ben Youngs (Eng) pre-tour

James Haskell (Eng) – replaced Billy Vunipola (Eng) pre-tour

Warren Gatland also called up a group of players to provide short-term cover in midweek games around the first and second Tests. This group became known as the ‘Geography Six’ and consisted:

Kristian Dacey (Wal)

Gareth Davies (Wal)

Allan Dell (Sco)

Tomas Francis (Wal)

Cory Hill (Wal)

Finn Russell (Sco)

2013 – Australia



Rory Best (Ire) – replaced Dylan Hartley (Eng) pre-tour

Alex Corbisiero (Eng) – replaced Cian Healy (Ire)

Ryan Grant (Sco) – replaced Gethin Jenkins (Wal)

Tom Court (Ire) – general prop cover

Brad Barritt (Eng) – general back-line cover

Billy Twelvetrees (Eng) – general back-line cover

Christian Wade (Eng) – general back-line cover

Shane Williams (Wal) – general back-line cover

Simon Zebo (Ire) – precautionary cover for Tommy Bowe (Ire)

2009 – South Africa



Ross Ford (Sco) – replaced Jerry Flannery (Ire) pre-tour

Tom Croft (Eng) – replaced Alan Quinlan (Ire) pre-tour

Mike Blair (Sco) – replaced Tomas O’Leary (Ire) pre-tour

James Hook (Wal) – replaced Leigh Halfpenny (Wal) pre-tour

John Hayes (Ire) – replaced Euan Murray (Sco)

Tim Payne (Eng) – replaced Andrew Sheridan (Eng)

Ryan Jones (Wal) – replaced Stephen Ferris (Ire) but pulled out shortly after without playing a game

Gordon D’Arcy (Ire) – general back-line replacement

Leigh Halfpenny (Wal) – having dropped out of original squad he came back in mid-tour

2005 – New Zealand



Mark Cueto (Eng) – replaced Iain Balshaw (Eng)

Simon Shaw (Eng) – replaced Malcolm O’Kelly (Ire)

Simon Easterby (Ire) – replaced Lawrence Dallaglio (Eng)

Ryan Jones (Wal) – replaced Simon Taylor (Sco)

Brent Cockbain (Wal) – replaced Danny Grewcock (Eng)

Jason White (Sco) – replaced Richard Hill (Eng)

2001 – Australia



Tyrone Howe (Ire) – replaced Dan Luger (Eng)

Scott Gibbs (Wal) – replaced Mike Catt (Eng)

Andy Nicol (Sco) – replaced Rob Howley (Wal)

Gordon Bulloch (Sco) – replaced Phil Greening (Eng)

Dorian West (Eng) – general injury cover

Martin Corry (Eng) – replaced Simon Taylor (Sco)

David Wallace (Ire) – replaced Lawrence Dallaglio (Eng)

1997 – South Africa



Tony Stanger (Sco) – replaced Ieuan Evans (Wal)

Mike Catt (Eng) – replaced Paul Grayson (Eng)

Kyran Bracken (Eng) – replaced Rob Howley (Wal)

Tony Diprose (Eng) – replaced Scott Quinnell (Wal)

Nigel Redman (Eng) – replaced Doddie Weir (Sco)

1993 – New Zealand



Vince Cunningham (Ire) – replaced Scott Hastings (Sco)

Andy Nicol (Sco) – replaced Robert Jones (Wal)

Richard Wallace (Ire) – replaced Ian Hunter (Eng)

Martin Johnson (Eng) – replaced Wade Dooley (Eng)

1989 – Australia



Rob Andrew (Eng) – replaced Paul Dean (Ire)

Tony Clement (Wal) – replaced Chris Oti (Eng)

1983 – New Zealand



Nigel Melville (Eng) – replaced Terry Holmes (Wal)

Steve Smith (Eng) – replaced Nigel Melville (Eng)

Eddie Butler (Wal) – replaced Jeff Squire (Wal)

Nick Jeavons (Eng) – cover for John O’Driscoll (Ire)

Donal Lenihan (Ire) – replaced Bob Norster (Wal)

Gerry McLoughlin (Ire) – replaced Ian Stephens (Wal)

1980 – South Africa



Gareth Williams (Wal) – replaced Stuart Lane (Wal)

Tony Ward (Ire) – replaced Gareth Davies (Wal)

Ian Stephens (Wal) – replaced Fran Cotton (Eng)

John Robbie (Ire) – replaced Colin Patterson (Ire)

Phil Orr (Ire) – replaced Phil Blakeway (Eng)

Andy Irvine (Sco) – having dropped out of original squad he replaced Mike Slemen (Eng)

Paul Dodge (Eng) – replaced Dai Richards (Wal)

Steve Smith (Eng) – replaced Terry Holmes (Wal)

1977 – New Zealand



Moss Keane (Ire) – replaced Geoff Wheel (Wal) pre-tour

Jeff Squire (Wal)– replaced Roger Uttley (Eng) pre-tour

Bill Beaumont (Eng) – replaced Nigel Horton (Eng)

Charlie Faulkner (Wal) – replaced Clive Williams (Wal)

Alun Lewis (Wal) – replaced Brynmor Williams (Wal)

1974 – South Africa



Alan Morley (Eng) – replaced Clive Rees (Wal)

Mike Gibson (Ire) – replaced Alan Old (Eng)

1971 – New Zealand



Chris Rea (Sco) – replaced Chris Wardlow (Eng) pre-tour

Stack Stevens (Eng) – replaced Sandy Carmichael (Sco)

Geoff Evans (Wal) – replaced Ray McLoughlin (Ire)

Rodger Arneil (Sco) – replaced Mike Hipwell (Ire)

