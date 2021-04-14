This page will be updated with all of the big selections for the upcoming tour

All of the debate can end next month: The British & Irish Lions Squad 2021 will be officially announced on 6 May.

And if you thought there was some serious discussion going on between fans and pundits, there are similar debates going on between the coaches. After Warren Gatland’s Lions 2021 coaching team was revealed, it was also let slip that the head coach had asked his new assistants to write down their own 36-man squads. Between Gregor Townsend, Steve Tandy, Robin McBryde, Neil Jenkins and Gatland, there were 57 names.

Over a first four-hour selection discussion, there was only consensus on around 20 players or so.

“All the lists were pretty divergent!” said Scotland boss Townsend, who will oversee the Lions attack. “There was a core group that most of us agreed on, maybe 50 or 60% that we could all see as Lions this year. But on the other 40 or 50% there’s still a lot of discussion to be had and opportunities for players to get in that squad.”

Gatland said that Alun Wyn Jones is among the frontrunners to captain the tour and that others saw their stock fall during the recent Six Nations, but that there is plenty of conversation still to be had.

There are also a few other issues to discuss, including the form of England’s star players, a potential rift with the Gallagher Premiership clubs – the Lions’ first game, against Japan, on 26 June, falls on the same day as the Premiership final – and concerns over touring South Africa amidst a pandemic.

On England’s recent form, Gatland said: “There’s no doubt that some of those players didn’t have the greatest Six Nations, but a lot of them have credit from past successes. It’s probably not like it was 12 months ago where some of them would have been the first names on the sheet. Now you’re having a discussion about them.”

And while the coach said he does hope to arrange for Lions players and staff to be vaccinated ahead of the tour, he also said: “I fully understand if players maybe don’t put their hand up to tour so we want to sound them out before we do finally select the squad – the last thing I want to do is pick a squad and then have half a dozen players pull out.”

