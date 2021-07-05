Here is who tops the try charts

Top try-scorer Lions 2021

It’s a bade of honour, to be the most lethal finisher on tour. So who will win the race to top try-scorer for the British & Irish Lions this year?

We already have a front-runner after just two outings so far (the Lions have played Japan at home and the Sigma Lions in their first match in-country, in South Africa). It was the stand-out stat from the big win against the Sigma Lions – Josh Adams scores four tries for the Lions to take his 2021 tour tally to five tries.

Adams was one of four try-scorers in the opening match against Japan, at Murrayfield. And he was at it again – a further four times – against the Sigma Lions. Can anybody catch him?

Adams has already surpassed some previous top-scores. In 2017, in New Zealand, Tommy Seymour was top try-scorer on tour with three. In 2013 Alex Cuthbert and George North were joint-top of the chart with four each. Adams is currently on par with Ugo Monye was top on the 2009 Lions tour, with five.

The last time the Lions won a series in South Africa, in 1997, the position of top try-scorer on tour was held jointly by John Bentley and Tony Underwood – both ended the tour with seven tries to their names.

Lions 2021 Tries Scored

5: Josh Adams

1: Duhan van der Merwe, Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Beirne, Louis Rees-Zammit, Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Gareth Davies.

