With 2 years to go before the Tokyo Olympics, the schedule for the Sevens competition has been announced.

2020 Tokyo Olympics Rugby Sevens Schedule Finalised

Rugby Sevens will once again feature at the Olympic Games in 2020 with the final schedule being finalised by the International Olympic Committee last week.

Like 2016, the Sevens competition will take place in the first week of the Games between the 27th of July and 1st of August. There will be two sessions per day.

But contrary to four years ago the mens competition will take place on the first three days and the women’s on the next three days. Their final is set to take place on ‘Super Saturday’.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said; “By alternating the schedule, the world’s top women’s teams have the opportunity to shine on ‘Super Saturday’, the biggest moment of the Games, which is extremely exciting for the advancement and popularity of women’s sevens.”

In 2016 Rugby Sevens was incredibly popular in Brazil after the Australian women collected their first rugby gold medal since 1924, and Fiji won the men’s competition to win their country’s first ever gold medal. The historic gold for the island nation was one of the best stories of the last Olympics.

This announcement comes just days after an immensely successful Sevens World Cup hosted in San Francisco which attracted over 100,000 fans for the three days of play.

Additionally, to celebrate being two years out from the tournament, the global rugby family is supporting Tokyo 2020’s social media campaign. Players and unions have been encouraged to post pictures of them posing and doing the ‘V’ sign as shown by Day Ozawa above.

One of the most popular poses in Japan, it symbolises the number two and is also the international sign for peace. The campaign will use the hashtags #Tokyo2020 and #2yearstogo

Beaumont continued, “This is the moment that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games comes alive for our players and fans around the world. With two years to go, the competition dates are set, excitement is building, and I am anticipating an outstanding sevens and Games.

