Adidas and France release special jersey for Le Crunch and it could be the best kit out there

France will wear the special jersey against England in the final game of the Six Nations

Adidas and France have revealed a special jersey to celebrate 120 years of Le Crunch against the English and it could be the best jersey release of the year.

The slick light blue jersey includes a white collar and embroided gold cockerel and tips its hat to the kit worn by France in their first match against England in 1906.

Now, over a century on, German sportswear giant Adidas has given it a 21st century twist as part of a full technical and leisure range that is causing hysteria among fans.

The drop was revealed with a short film featuring some of the stars of the French team, nodding towards the beloved rivalry between France and England.

The jersey will be worn at the Stade de France by Antoine Dupont, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and the rest in the final game of this year’s Six Nations against England, a game the French will be hoping seals a Grand Slam.

adidas x France 120 Years Crunch collection

The wider range has been an immediate hit with fans, French and beyond, with the match jersey and heritage jersey selling out in under 24 hours.

Some online have described the jersey and full range as “the best jersey drop of the year in any sport, not just rugby” while others have called out Adidas for “not missing” with its France rugby partnership.

Adidas France 120 Crunch heritage range

Discover the full 120 Crunch heritage range on adidas’ website here. View Deal

The wider range includes on-pitch items including white match shorts and red playing socks.

The leisurewear range sees a clean anthem jacket in white with tricolour three-stripe trim on the arm, a knitted cardigan, white cargo trousers and two t-shirts.

Prices start at £38 for the t-shirt witch the cardigan maxing out the range at £160.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.