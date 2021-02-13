Watch this fantastic score for Scotland against Wales

Ali Price and Darcy Graham combine for beautiful Scotland try

Scotland got the first try in their big match with Wales in the second round of the Six Nations, and oh boy it was a cracker.

In the first half of a frantic and enthralling encounter in Edinburgh, Scotland showed us all that kicks can be used in a positive way in Test rugby. And with the momentum, just outside the Welsh 22m line, scrum-half Ali Price dinked a chip over the defence as his winger Darcy Graham took a long run-up.

Catching it on the full, he moved away from the cover and dotted down for a fine try.

The moment went up to the television match official (TMO) to check if wing Graham was in front of the kicker as the ball left Price’s boot, but they declared that everything was above board and the score stood.

It was a fine moment that had fans and pundits alike singing the duo’s praises.

Scotland also got a second score borne out of an attacking kick – as they swept forward, a wee kick ahead was put in by the captain Stuart Hogg, who picked it up after Leigh Halfpenny knocked it back, and went on to slide in for another impressive score.

Wales came back at the end of the half for a score of their own thanks to Louis Rees-Zammit – and several Scottish penalties – to close the gap to 17-9 at the midway point.

Considering how often we have heard complaints about kicking in rugby, recently, what a breath of fresh air this was.

What did you think of these?

