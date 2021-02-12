From famous relatives to his family life, we give you insight into the Scottish star

Who is Stuart Hogg: Ten things you should know about the Scotland full-back

Stuart Hogg has been a regular for Scotland since he made his international debut aged just 19 against Wales in 2012 and he became captain of his country for the 2020 Six Nations.

Here are a few other interesting facts about the full-back.

1. Stuart Hogg is distantly related to England football legend George Best. Interestingly, he only found out the news after making his debut for Scotland in 2012 as a relative of Best saw Hogg play on TV.

Hogg said at the time: “It turns out my granny’s granny was the sister of George’s great-grandfather.”

2. Hogg got married in 2016 to long-term partner Gill and they have three children together, Archie, Olivia and George.

Who does Stuart Hogg play for?

3. He has played for two clubs in his professional career – Glasgow Warriors (2010-19) and Exeter Chiefs (2019-). He helped Exeter to do the double in his first season as the club lifted both the European Cup and Premiership trophies.

4. Hogg received back-to-back Player of the Six Nations awards, in 2016 and 2017, and is one of only two men to be given the accolade consecutively. The other is Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll, who was given the award in 2006 and 2007.

How old is Stuart Hogg?

5. He was born on 24 June 1992 in Melrose.

6. Hogg was first called up by the British & Irish Lions in 2013 for their tour of Australia, when he was the youngest squad member and played five matches. He was also part of the 2017 tour to New Zealand, but played only two matches before being ruled out by a facial fracture – an injury suffered in an accidental collision with team-mate Conor Murray.

7. Hogg’s brother Graham played for Scotland in the World Sevens Series.

8. JK Rowling once said Hogg would be a squib in the Harry Potter universe, which means he is wizard born with no magical powers. However, the author later changed her statement and said the Scottish star would be a wizard.

9. His guilty pleasure is watching Countdown and he says: “I’m the king of three- or four-letter words.”

10. Hogg has a phobia of snakes.

