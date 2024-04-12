All the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final team news

Who starts for all the clubs? Take a look.

Champions Cup quarter-final team news is in and it sees an array of stars take to the pitch this weekend.

The last eight matches are set to be close and tense fixtures but who starts for the teams?

Take a look at all the team news below.

Champions Cup quarter-final team news: Bordeaux v Harlequins

Bordeaux have rested some of their big names with Damian Penaud and Matthieu Jalibert not included. Instead on the wing comes Pablo Uberti and at fly-half Mateo Garcia starts.

Harlequins have packed their starting team full of their stars including Marcus Smith, Andre Esterhuizen and Alex Dombrandt.

Bordeaux: Romain Buros; Pablo Uberti, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Mateo Garcia, Maxime Lucu; Lekso Kaulashvili, Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna, Cyril Cazeaux, Adam Coleman, Antoine Miquel, Pete Samu, Tevita Tatafu.

Replacements: Clément Maynadier, Ugo Boniface, Carlü Sadie, Kane Douglas, Guido Petti, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Yann Lesgourgues, Madosh Tambwe

Harlequins: Tyrone Green; Louis Lynagh, Oscar Beard, Andre Esterhuizen, Cadan Murley; Marcus Smith, Will Porter, Fin Baxter, Jack Walker, Will Collier, Joe Launchbury, Stephan Lewies, Chandler Cunningham-South, Will Evans Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: Sam Riley Simon Kerrod, Dillon Lewis, Irne Herbst, George Hammond, Max Green, Jarrod Evans, Luke Northmore

Leinster v La Rochelle

Leinster’s starting team almost looks like an Ireland XV with one noteable name on the bench in Josh van der Flier. Jack Conan and Ronan Kelleher will also start from the bench.

La Rochelle have an array of stars in their team but the ones who could have influence on this game come in Will Skelton and captain Gregory Alldritt.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Will Connors, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Ciaran Frawley, Josh van der Flier

La Rochelle: Dillyn Leyds; Jack Nowell, UJ Seuteni, Jonathan Danty, Teddy Thomas; Antoine Hastoy, Tawera Kerr-Barlow; Louis Penverne, Tolu Latu, Uini Atonio, Ultan Dillane, Will Skelton, Judicael Cancoriet, Levani Botia, Greg Alldritt

Replacements: Quentin Lespiaucq-Brettes, Alexandre Kaddouri, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Lavault, Paul Boudehent, Yoan Tanga, Teddy Iribaren, Ihaia West

Northampton Saints v Bulls

Northampton Saints have a lot of their regular characters in the team. But a notable change is George Hendy coming in at the wing after his impressive appearance from the bench in the 16. George Furbank starts from the bench.

For the Bulls, they have left a lot of their stars at home in South Africa. Mannie Libbok and Willie le Roux are among those not involved.

Northampton Saints: James Ramm; George Hendy, Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Sleightholme; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Emmanuel Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison, Alex Moon, Alex Coles, Courtney Lawes,, Sam Graham, Juarno Augustus

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Alex Waller, Ethan Waller, Temo Mayanavanua, Angus Scott-Young, Lewis Ludlam, Tom James, George Furbank

Bulls: Devon Williams; Sebastian de Klerk, Henry Immelman, Harold Vorster; Stravino Jacobs; Chris Smith, Zak Burger; Simphiwe Matanzima, Akker van der Merwe, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, JF van Heerden, Nizaam Carr, Mpilo Gumede, Cameron Hanekom

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Dylan Smith, Francois Klopper, Merwe Olivier, Reinhardt Ludwig, Keagan Johannes, Jaco van der Walt, Cornal Hendricks

Toulouse v Exeter Chiefs

Toulouse have Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont as the half-back pairing once again this weekend. They also have some fire power from the bench with Thomas Ramos waiting in the wings.

Exeter, meanwhile, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso impressed once again in the last 16 and starts against the French club.

Toulouse: Blair Kinghorn; Juan Cruz Mallia, Paul Costes, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Dorian Aldegheri, Richie Arnold, Emmanuel Meafou, Jack Willis, François Cros, Alexandre Roumat

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, Joel Merkler, Thibaud Flament, Joshua Brennan. Paul Graou, Thomas Ramos, Santiago Chocobares

Exeter Chiefs: Josh Hodge; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn; Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Ehren Painter, Rus Tuima, Dafydd Jenkins, Ethan Roots, Christ Tshiunza, Ross Vintcent

Replacements: Jack Innard, Danny Southworth, Marcus Street, Lewis Pearson, Greg Fisilau, Stu Townsend, Will Haydon-Wood, Zack Wimbush

